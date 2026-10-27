NHS Wales
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Childhood dental extraction rates remain below pre-pandemic levels
Referral rates for managing children’s tooth decay in Wales have remained broadly stable since 2022/23, according to an updated Public Health Wales report.
The report covering data from 2019/20 to 2025/26, shows that referral rates for managing children’s tooth decay fell sharply during the COVD-19 pandemic before rising again. However, rates of tooth extractions under general anaesthetic remain below pre-pandemic levels at a national level.
Over the seven-year period, 62,537 referrals were recorded through the electronic referral management system. Of these, 51,704 or 82.7 per cent were for tooth decay. These figures count referrals, rather than necessarily individual children.
The report highlights the variation in crude rates for referrals and extractions across the Health Boards in Wales. It also suggests that more referrals come from deprived and densely populated areas and that children from more rural areas travel further to receive care. The findings will help inform prevention work and dental service planning
Paul Brocklehurst, Consultant in Dental Health at Public Health Wales, said:
“Although rates remain below pre-pandemic levels, it remains a concern that many children still require tooth extractions under general anaesthesia.
“Good oral health habits should be established early. Parents and carers can help by supervising brushing with fluoride toothpaste twice a day and limiting sugary foods and drinks.
The variation in crude referral rates between health boards need to be interpreted with caution as multiple factors may influence this, such as the underlying level of population oral health need, dental access rates, Referral to Treatment times and the supply of available services.
“This analysis helps us understand demand for care and supports our work with partners to improve children’s oral health across Wales.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/2026/10/27/childhood-dental-extraction-rates-remain-below-pre-pandemic-levels/
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