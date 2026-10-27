Childhood dental extraction rates remain below pre-pandemic levels

Referral rates for managing children’s tooth decay in Wales have remained broadly stable since 2022/23, according to an updated Public Health Wales report.

The report covering data from 2019/20 to 2025/26, shows that referral rates for managing children’s tooth decay fell sharply during the COVD-19 pandemic before rising again. However, rates of tooth extractions under general anaesthetic remain below pre-pandemic levels at a national level.

Over the seven-year period, 62,537 referrals were recorded through the electronic referral management system. Of these, 51,704 or 82.7 per cent were for tooth decay. These figures count referrals, rather than necessarily individual children.

The report highlights the variation in crude rates for referrals and extractions across the Health Boards in Wales. It also suggests that more referrals come from deprived and densely populated areas and that children from more rural areas travel further to receive care. The findings will help inform prevention work and dental service planning

Paul Brocklehurst, Consultant in Dental Health at Public Health Wales, said: