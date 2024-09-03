Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Childminder admits inciting racial hatred over social media post
A woman has admitted inciting racial hatred after using social media to post about setting fire to hotels housing asylum seekers following the Southport stabbings which saw three young children murdered.
Lucy Connolly, 41, posted on X, formerly Twitter, just hours after the killings, having encountered false information online which said the killer had been a Muslim asylum seeker who had come to the country on a boat.
In her now deleted X post from 29 July, she called for mass deportation and to set fire to hotels housing immigrants. She added: “If that makes me racist, so be it.”
The post was also shared by 26-year-old father-of-three Tyler Kay who was sentenced last month to 38 months after admitting publishing material intended to stir up racial hatred.
Connolly was interviewed by police on 6 August and admitted writing the inflammatory post. She was charged three days later on 9 August.
Today at Northampton Crown Court, Connolly pleaded guilty to one count of inciting racial hatred and was remanded in custody. She will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 17 October.
Frank Ferguson, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said:
“Using threatening, abusive or insulting language to rile up racism online is unacceptable and is breaking the law.
“During police interview Lucy Connolly stated she had strong views on immigration, told officers she did not like immigrants and claimed that children were not safe from them. It is not an offence to have strong or differing political views, but it is an offence to incite racial hatred – and that is what Connolly has admitted doing.
“The prosecution case included evidence which showed that racist tweets were sent out from Mrs Connolly’s X account both in the weeks and months before the Southport attacks – as well as in the days after.
“Connolly wrongly thought that she could escape justice by hiding behind a screen, but today she has pleaded guilty and admitted her crime. She will now face the consequences of her actions.”
Notes to Editors
- Lucy Connolly (DOB: 20/01/1983) is from Northampton.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/childminder-admits-inciting-racial-hatred-over-social-media-post
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Man involved in smuggling people into the UK in the back of a van is convicted29/08/2024 15:25:00
A man involved in smuggling people into UK has today (29 August 2024) been found guilty of assisting unlawful immigration.
CPS authorises murder charges following the death of Bryonie Gawith and her three children in Bradford house fire28/08/2024 12:10:00
Amanda McInnes, a Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire & Humberside, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised West Yorkshire Police to charge Mohammed Amjid Shabir, 44, and Calum Sunderland, 25, with murder after a house fire which killed Bryonie Gawith and her three children.
Nine in court for Nottingham rally offences27/08/2024 12:20:00
Nine people have appeared in court following their part in the unrest in the Nottingham City Centre on Saturday 3 August. They were among 20 people arrested for their conduct during the far-right rally and counter protest in the city.
Man planned to detonate bomb inside Blackpool bank after watching Netflix series23/08/2024 13:10:00
An escaped prisoner who planned to set off an explosive device at a Blackpool bank after watching a Netflix documentary will face further jail time.
Three men convicted for raping young girls in Plymouth20/08/2024 16:15:00
Three men have been found guilty of raping four young girls in Plymouth in 2017.
All justice is best served swiftly20/08/2024 15:15:00
Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions, wrote in a piece for The Times about the need for swift justice in all cases but the other case types take deeper, specialist work to build a cases and ultimately prove.
Teenage couple charged with preparing for acts of terrorism19/08/2024 09:25:00
Rosemary Ainslie, Acting Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police Service’s Counter Terrorism Command to charge two people with terrorism offences over an alleged plan to carry out a terrorist attack.
First riot charge authorised for adult involved in disorder16/08/2024 15:20:00
Gale Gilchrist, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North East, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of riot against Kieran Usher, 32, in relation to disorder that took place in Sunderland on 2 August.