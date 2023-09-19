Welsh Government
|Printable version
Children across Wales welcome new 20s speed limit on walk to school
There was a different look and feel for children on their trips to school this morning following the introduction of the new 20 mph speed limit.
On 17 September Wales became the first UK nation to introduce a new default 20mph speed limit on most residential roads across the country.
This change is expected to save up to 100 lives and 20,000 casualties in the first decade and will help to create communities where children feel safe to play freely.
Pupils from Albany Primary School and Ysgol Sant Elfod Primary School were joined on their walk to school by Deputy Climate Change Minister, Lee Waters and the Minister for North Wales, Lesley Griffiths respectively.
Speaking to the children and teachers, Ministers got to hear first-hand what a difference the slower speeds will make, not just outside the school gates but also in their everyday lives. Children also took part in an exercise to learn about the benefits of walking, cycling and scooting with active travel organisations Living Streets and Sustrans.
Deputy Minister for Climate Change with a responsibility for transport, Lee Waters yesterday said:
It’s simple – slower speeds save lives and helps create safer communities for those that live there.
Evidence shows that a vehicle travelling at 30mph will still be travelling at 24mph in the time it would take a car travelling 20mph to stop.
We know decisions like this can be unpopular and we know that change is never easy, but what’s one minute on your journey time if it saves a life and reduces a lifetime of human misery for families affected.
Minister for North Wales, Lesley Griffiths added:
By becoming the first nation in the UK to adopt 20mph speed limits, Wales is part of a growing global movement helping ensure roads in built-up areas are safer.
Evidence shows lower speeds result in fewer collisions and help save lives and I hope this change to the law will encourage more people to walk or cycle to places they would have previously driven.
Albany Primary School is located on a very busy high street in Cardiff. Headteacher, Wil Howlett, welcomes the new reduced speed limit. He yesterday said:
We are delighted to see speed limits being reduced. Many of our pupils have a very busy commute to school having to negotiate high volumes of traffic and parked cars.
Reducing the speed limit will not only help make this journey safer but will also help to encourage more children and their parents to walk and cycle.
Headteacher of Ysgol Sant Elfod Primary School, in Abergele, Gwynne Vaughan is also pleased that slower speeds have been introduced. He yesterday said:
Having slower speed limits on the journey to school is hugely important for the safety of our pupils, their parents and guardians.
We believe that the new default speed limit will make it safer for people travelling to school and make the journey more enjoyable.
Hopefully, more people will be encouraged to travel to school by walking, scooting or cycling. It will also give our school community a better opportunity to connect with each other socially, too. Ultimately, 20mph speed limits save lives and make our communities nicer places to live.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/children-across-wales-welcome-new-20s-speed-limit-walk-school
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Plans for modern, more representative Senedd published19/09/2023 14:05:00
Once-in-a-generation reforms to make the Senedd more modern and effective were yesterday published by the Welsh Government as part of the Co-operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru.
Metastatic breast cancer campaigner meets Health Minister to discuss improvement in services19/09/2023 12:15:00
Campaigner Tassia Haines has been praised by the Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, for her efforts to improve services for metastatic breast cancer in Wales.
Persistent pain no match for Paralympic dressage horse rider19/09/2023 09:05:00
A Paralympic dressage horse rider, who has overcome persistent pain to fulfil her dreams, has praised the launch of revised guidance by the Welsh Government to improve outcomes and experiences for people suffering from chronic pain.
Minister welcomes plan to ban American Bully XL after call for action18/09/2023 12:15:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has welcomed the UK Government’s announcement that it is to ban the American Bully XL by the end of the year.
Welsh Government marks 60th anniversary of 16th Street Baptist Church bombing and reaffirms historic friendship between Wales and Birmingham, Alabama15/09/2023 14:05:00
Welsh Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething is visiting Birmingham, Alabama to mark 60 years since the racist bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church which killed four black girls, and to reaffirm the historic relationship between Wales and Birmingham through a new international friendship pact.
Welsh Revenue Authority raises over £400 million in tax revenue for Wales14/09/2023 16:05:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (14 September) published its Annual Report and Accounts 2022 to 2023, reporting a total of more than £400 million raised from Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) transactions.
Wales in the USA, growing together for ambitious economic futures14/09/2023 12:15:00
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething will today begin a series of talks with business leaders, trade experts and entrepreneurs in Atlanta and Birmingham (Alabama) to discuss how US economic policy is creating growth in places in need of investment and support.
New escalation levels of Welsh health boards announced13/09/2023 15:20:00
The Welsh Government has raised the escalation level of all seven Welsh health boards amid concerns about the extreme financial challenges they are facing caused by years of UK Government austerity measures and record levels of inflation.
US investment boost for Wales’ thriving film and TV sector13/09/2023 13:25:00
The Welsh Government has today announced it has sold Seren Stiwdios in Cardiff to major media infrastructure company Great Point Studios who have leased the studio since 2020.