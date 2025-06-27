Scottish Government
Children and young people - National Neurodevelopmental Specification: implementation review report
The Scottish Government and COSLA have reviewed the implementation of the 2021 National Neurodevelopmental Service Specification. This report outlines the process, findings, and next steps to improve early support for children and families.
Introduction
The National Neurodevelopmental Service Specification: principles and standards of Care was first published by the Scottish Government in September 2021. This aimed to ensure that children and families receive the supports and access to services that meet their needs at the earliest opportunity. More than three years since its publication, and aware of emerging challenges and evolution of demand for neurodevelopmental (ND) support, the Scottish Government and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA) committed to review the specification in the Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy Delivery Plan 2022-2025. This report sets out the review process, findings and recommended next steps.
