Children encouraged to take part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge
Launching in libraries across Wales on Saturday 6 July, the Summer Reading Challenge is a free activity enabling young children to read for pleasure during the summer holidays.
All children aged 4 to 11 can visit their local library, register for the challenge, select 6 books of their choice and once the challenge is completed will receive a certificate, with rewards along the way. An online version of the challenge is also available.
The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:
I know what a great pleasure it is to be truly absorbed in a book. The Summer Reading Challenge is a really fantastic way for children to develop reading skills, discover new authors and gain a lifelong passion for books.
That’s why we are funding the scheme again this year to make sure all children have the opportunity to continue their reading during the summer holidays.
The theme for the challenge this year is ‘Marvelous Makers’ with new books to be discovered, including a new Welsh Language booklist from the Books Council of Wales who are delivering the Welsh Government funded scheme in Wales in partnership with the Reading Agency.
The Books Council of Wales are arranging a Summer Reading Challengeevent at Denbigh Library on Wednesday 10 July with writer Leisa Mererid talking about her new book and taking part in yoga activities with children from a local primary school, Ysgol Twm o’r Nant.
Bethan Jones, Head of Children’s Books and Reading Promotion at the Book Council of Wales said:
We are thrilled to be working alongside the Reading Agency to develop bilingual resources for the 2024 Summer Reading Challenge. The funding from Welsh Government ensures that we can produce bilingual resources and highlight relevant Welsh titles to inspire a love of reading amongst children and young people.
This year’s Summer Reading Challenge has a fabulous theme, sure to unleash power of creativity through reading. The Summer Reading Challenge is an excellent opportunity to discover new books, authors and illustrators as well as making the most of the excellent services and workshops within the local Library – all for free!
The Welsh Government funding also supports the Winter Mini Challenge which takes place during the winter holidays.
Many libraries offer a variety of events and activities for children and families to enjoy for free throughout the summer. Find your local library.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/children-encouraged-take-part-years-summer-reading-challenge
