Children in care figures – LGA calls for Budget funding for children’s services
Latest figures released yesterday show there are 81,770 children in the care of councils.
The number of looked after children as of 31 March 2025 is almost 18 per cent higher than 10 years ago (69,460 in 2015), according to annual Department for Education figures published this morning.
It follows figures released last month showing on average more than 600 child protection investigations – where a child is thought to be at risk of harm – are carried out by councils each day.
The Local Government Association, which represents councils, is calling on the Chancellor in the Budget to ensure that all councils receive sufficient funding to invest long-term into family help, child protection, child in care and care leaver services.
It says council support for children and young people is central to the Government’s objective to break down barriers to opportunity for young people.
It follows recent warnings by the LGA of the worsening financial pressures on councils.
Between 2022/23 and 2024/25, despite increased levels of budgeted spend, councils overspent annually on average by 14.2 per cent on children’s social care.
In 2025/26, planned budgets show a 10.1 per cent rise for children’s social care.
Overspending means councils are increasingly being forced to rely on emergency measures such as in-year cuts to spend for other services and drawing on depleting reserves to balance their books, which the LGA says is not financially sustainable.
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the LGA’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, said:
“Councils want to do everything they can to support children and young people and help them to lead happy lives where they can thrive.
“However, these figures are a reminder of the huge pressures that councils are under to provide this lifeline of support.
“It is vital the Chancellor in next week’s Budget sets out measures to adequately fund children’s services, ensuring councils have the resources they need so children get the support they deserve.”
