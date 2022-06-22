Children in North Tyneside protected from cleaning product injuries in RoSPA campaign

Accidental poisoning is a common cause of hospital admissions for children nationally – and families in North Tyneside are the latest to be encouraged by the Royal Society for the Prevention Accidents (RoSPA) to take action to protect their children from the risks of household cleaning products.

The latest phase of the nationwide Take Action Today, Put Them Away campaign, funded by Fairy was launched yesterday (21st June 2022).

This follows the scheme’s success in over 70 areas of the UK including Hartlepool, County Durham, Darlington, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bradford, Lincolnshire, Warwickshire and Northern Ireland where 500,000 families have been helped to prevent poisoning and eye injuries.

In North Tyneside, and similarly elsewhere in the region, accidental poisonings accounted for 75 emergency admissions for 0 – 4-year-olds during a two year period, between 2018/19- 2020/21.

As part of the campaign, a handy magnetic notepad featuring key safety advice will be handed out to thousands of families by health visitors in North Tyneside.

Ashley Martin, RoSPA’s public health adviser, said: “The notepad acts as a constant reminder in family kitchens to store cleaning products out of reach, out of sight and in a locked cupboard.

“Due to their inquisitive nature, children under the age of five are most at risk of accidentally swallowing or getting household cleaning products, like liquid laundry capsules, into their eyes. Even products with a child-resistant closure cannot guarantee safety - they only reduce the risk by delaying access to the product.”

Wendy Burke, Director of Public Health in North Tyneside, said: “North Tyneside Council is pleased to support this national campaign and help to raise awareness about hazards that can be in the home. We hope this important campaign will support the reduction of accidental poisonings within the borough.”

Take action today, put them away advice to parents includes:

• Store household cleaning products out of reach of children, preferably in a locked cupboard

• Always store chemicals in their original containers

• Never pierce or break laundry capsules or tablets

• Always close the lid of any product

• In the event of an incident, follow advice on the product pack and seek medical attention.

Further information on the Take Action Today campaign can be found at www.rospa.com