Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Children in temporary accommodation - Government’s response "disappointingly lacking in detail", says Committee Chair
The Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee yesterday published the Government’s response to the Committee’s report on England’s Homeless Children: The crisis in temporary accommodation.
- Read the Government's response to our report on England’s Homeless Children: The crisis in temporary accommodation
- Read our report on England’s Homeless Children: The crisis in temporary accommodation
- Inquiry: Children in Temporary Accommodation
- Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee
Chair quote
Florence Eshalomi, Chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee yesterday said:
“The Committee’s report, in April, pointed to a crisis in temporary accommodation. Last year, a record 127,000 households faced homelessness, with devastating impacts to their health, work and education.
“When so many families are facing this crisis, the Government’s response is disappointingly lacking in substantive detail in several key areas. In our report, we called on the Government to publish its strategy on ending homelessness by July 2025. Given the urgency of the issue, and the need to involve homelessness organisations and local authorities in tackling the temporary accommodation crisis, it is disappointing the Government is only willing to commit to ‘later this year’ for publication of the strategy.
“The Committee’s recommendation for the Government to provide an update on the work of the Inter-Ministerial Group on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping has also been rejected. Given the purported role of the Inter-Ministerial Group, the Government’s response on this issue does little to inspire confidence that the Group is making the progress needed to ensure the homeless strategy is truly effective.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/17/housing-communities-and-local-government-committee/news/207680/children-in-temporary-accommodation-governments-response-disappointingly-lacking-in-detail-says-committee-chair/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
‘Failing’ water sector needs ‘root and branch reform’ to address culture that is ‘deaf’ to ‘crisis’16/06/2025 16:05:00
A failing water sector in which “water companies increasingly look like financial institutions rather than businesses servicing monopolised critical infrastructure” is in need of “root and branch reform”, according to a new report by Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.
Culture of risk aversion among financial regulators undermines their competitiveness and growth objective, warns Committee report13/06/2025 11:25:00
In its report, ‘Growing pains: clarity and culture change required’, the Financial Services Regulation Committee highlights that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA)’s secondary international competitiveness and growth objective is being held back by pervasive risk aversion, regulatory uncertainty, and inefficiency in the regulatory system.
UK must not protect friends at expense of international humanitarian law, MPs argue in report12/06/2025 15:10:00
Report publication: Humanitarian access and adherence to international humanitarian law
Review of House of Lords committee activity 2024-2512/06/2025 09:10:00
The House of Lords Liaison Committee this week published its report on committee activity in 2024-25.
Govt property: Short-termism and data gaps harm effort to tackle £49bn maintenance bill11/06/2025 16:20:00
PAC report warns prisons, law courts, schools, hospitals, defence estate and museums regularly disrupted by poorly maintained property.
Geopolitical competition straining peace and environmental protection in Antarctica, MPs find in new report10/06/2025 09:25:00
Geopolitical tension and the prospect of potential mineral reserves are straining peace and environmental protection in Antarctica, MPs say in a report published yesterday.
Industrial Strategy must deliver sweeping public-private reforms - and lower energy costs - or ministers will miss ‘once in a century’ opportunity for British economy06/06/2025 16:15:00
In a report today the House of Commons Business and Trade Committee warns that a “once in a century” opportunity for the British economy will be lost unless the Industrial Strategy is ‘funded to work’ and delivers a sweeping package of pro-growth reforms that can transform the UK’s international competitiveness - including action to slash industrial energy costs that are among the highest in the world and are holding back growth.
Government in danger of missing clean power target, warns Lords Committee05/06/2025 11:05:00
The House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee has warned the Government that unless it drastically steps up the scale and pace of building more energy generation and network infrastructure it is in danger of missing its clean power target of decarbonising the electricity system by at least 95% by 2030.