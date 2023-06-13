Children seeking asylum

Launch of new guardianship service.

There will be more support for unaccompanied asylum seeking and trafficked children arriving in Scotland, thanks to a new statutory guardianship service.

The Scottish Government has provided £1 million for the Guardianship Scotland service in 2022-23, and a further £1 million annually for the next two years initially.

The service will support children who have arrived in Scotland alone and help guide them through the asylum process.

Aberlour Children’s Charity and the Scottish Refugee Council have been awarded the contract to the run the service. Professionals employed by the service, known as Guardians, will:

accompany children and young people when they claim asylum and support them with expert advice

empower children and young people in the decision making process

listen to the experiences of affected children and young people and explain what is happening to them

Launching the service, Minister for Children and Young People Natalie Don yesterday said:

“It is a privilege to help launch this new guardianship service, which is another example of how Scotland is offering a welcoming environment to people arriving in our country. “Arriving alone can have a devastating and lasting impact on the lives of children and young people – so it is vitally important for them to be given access to the care and support they need to help them adjust to their new life here. “I look forward to working with the Scottish Refugee Council and Aberlour to ensure that we are getting it right for all of the young people in need of our support.”

Catriona MacSween, Head of Guardianship Scotland, yesterday said:

“It is wonderful that we can continue to deliver the excellent service. It is testament to the commitment and fantastic work of our guardians who work closely with local authorities and many other organisations to support unaccompanied children and young people. “Asylum seeking children and victims of trafficking arrive in Scotland alone, confused and scared, having been through unimaginable trauma. We are so pleased that our work has been recognised and we can continue to help them.”

SallyAnn Kelly OBE, Chief Executive of Aberlour Children's Charity, yesterday said:

“We are thrilled to have been awarded the contract to run Guardianship Scotland. “Aberlour has worked alongside the Scottish Government, Home Office and local authorities to ensure every unaccompanied asylum seeking child who is a victim of trafficking or potential victim of trafficking has the support of a guardian over the past 12 years. Recently, we have seen a significant rise in the numbers of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children and there is an even greater need for the service. “We are delighted to build on this successful partnership with the Scottish Refugee Council and provide support to more unaccompanied children.”

Sabir Zazai OBE, Chief Executive of Scottish Refugee Council yesterday said: