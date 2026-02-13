Children to be better protected from second-hand smoking & vaping

The government is launching a consultation on extending smoke-free places and introducing vape-free and heated tobacco-free spaces

Consultation on extending smoke-free places and introducing vape-free and heated tobacco-free spaces - as part of the 10 Year Health Plan

Kids’ playgrounds and schools set to be smoke, vape and heated tobacco-free to better protect children and vulnerable people from harm

Outside hospitals to be smoke and heated tobacco-free. Outdoor hospitality and wide-open public spaces not included

Children and medically vulnerable people will be better protected under plans to ban smoking from playgrounds, schools and hospitals.

The government has today launched a public consultation to seek views on stopping people smoking, vaping or using heated tobacco in public playgrounds and education settings in England.

Areas outside healthcare locations – such as hospitals - would also become smoke-free and heated tobacco-free under the proposals.

Indoor spaces, where smoking is already banned, would also become vape-free and heated tobacco-free, subject to consultation.

Outdoor hospitality settings, including pub gardens, and open public spaces are not included in the proposals. Private homes and private outdoor spaces are also out of scope.

These proposals form part of the government’s 10 Year Health Plan to shift the focus of the NHS from sickness to prevention, tackling the root causes of ill health and reducing long-term pressure on services.

Second-hand smoke is harmful even outdoors, with children and medically vulnerable people at greatest risk. By acting in places where young people gather and patients receive care, the government aims to prevent avoidable harm before it happens and support a healthier generation.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting, said:

No child in a playground or hospital patient should suffer because someone else chooses to smoke. Second-hand smoke increases the risk of heart disease and lung cancer and we want to protect children and the sick from harm. Prevention is better than cure, so this government is taking pressure off the NHS and building a healthier Britain where everyone lives well for longer.

This consultation marks an important step towards implementing the landmark Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which will create a smoke-free generation and protect young people from a lifetime of addiction. The Bill is currently progressing through Parliament.

There is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke, and children, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions are particularly vulnerable.

Short term exposure can cause immediate symptoms such as eye irritation, coughing and headaches, while long-term exposure significantly increases the risk of chronic disease.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England said:

People who do not smoke but who are exposed to second-hand smoke can suffer significant harmful effects on their health, including an increased risk of asthma, poor birth outcomes, several cancers, stroke and heart disease. The health risks are greatest for children, pregnant women and people with medical conditions. No smoker wants to harm people, but with second-hand smoke they do – and these measures would reduce the harm second-hand smoke causes the most medically vulnerable in our society.

It will also seek views on setting outdoor boundaries, exemptions, designated smoking areas and how to inform people of restrictions to ensure the rules are proportionate and workable.

There will be a minimum of six months between any regulations being made and them coming into force, with guidance available on how to make sure people are aware of and follow the rules.

Enforcement would mirror existing smoke-free laws, where compliance has historically been extremely high.

Business Minister Kate Dearden, said:

These are targeted proposals to protect children and families from second-hand smoke and vaping, without placing extra pressure on pubs, restaurants or the wider hospitality sector. We have been clear that we will support businesses, and after listening to their concerns, we have excluded outdoor hospitality spaces from these changes.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive of British Heart Foundation, said:

No child should have to walk through a cloud of deadly second-hand smoke on their way to the classroom or playground, nor should any patient be exposed to harm on hospital grounds. We strongly support the Government’s consultation and the landmark legislation behind it, and we call for urgent implementation to protect everyone from harm. Tough measures must be taken to prevent smoking from robbing more families of their loved ones and harming vulnerable people.

Cancer Research UK’s Executive Director of Policy and Information, Dr Ian Walker, said:

We support the UK Government taking action to create a smokefree future and protect the most vulnerable in society. This consultation is an important opportunity for people to share their views on smoke-free, heated tobacco-free, and vape-free places in England, helping to ensure decisions are guided by the strongest evidence. Smoking is the leading cause of cancer deaths in England, and we can’t afford to lose any momentum in the fight against tobacco. The Government must now swiftly pass and implement the historic Tobacco and Vapes Bill to protect future generations from a lifetime of deadly and costly addiction.

Hazel Cheeseman, Chief Executive of Action on Smoking and Health, said:

Smokefree legislation has been one of the greatest public health successes of the last 20 years, saving lives, improving health and changing social norms for the better. With smoking now far less common than when the law was introduced, the public rightly expects the same protections to extend to shared outdoor spaces where people are still being exposed to harmful second-hand smoke.

Peter Roderick, Spokesperson for Addiction for the Association of Directors of Public Health, said:

Smoking doesn’t just kill smokers. It also kills non-smokers, and causes a range of illnesses including cancers, heart, and lung diseases that affect adults and children alike, and is linked to stillbirth and sudden infant death syndrome. We know that these numbers have decreased since the introduction of restrictions on smoking in public places. Introducing more smoke-free spaces will save even more lives, protect future generations, and give freedom to live a healthier life to the 88% of people – including thousands of medically vulnerable people – who don’t smoke. These changes are not only needed, but they also have strong public support and it is vital that we make them happen as soon as possible.

Sarah Sleet, Chief Executive at Asthma + Lung UK, said: