Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Children value outside spaces to play in their local communities
The United Nation’s Convention on the Rights of the Child recognises ‘the right of the child to rest and leisure, to engage in play and recreational activities appropriate to the age of the child and to participate freely in cultural life and the arts.’
Children tell me all the time about the importance of play and especially access to safe outdoor spaces.
When I surveyed over half a million children in 2021 as part of The Big Ask this was an extremely common theme.
One girl said they wanted “places for kids to play and have fun things to do’”– Girl, 6 (The Big Ask) and many others gave very similar responses.
The importance of places to play, particularly places that feel safe, has also been emerging as a theme far from the focus groups I have been running around the country to inform my ‘Big Ambition’ survey which I launched in September 2023.
The results of this survey, which are due out at the end of March, will focus on what children want politicians to do to make their lives better ahead of the next election.
A typical response to the survey, in this case from a 9-year-old boy, about one thing the government should do to improve the lives of children is “Make the area we live more fun and have stuff for children to do and make the parks better’” – Boy, 9 (The Big Ambition)
Children use space in different ways to adults and have different priorities and different needs. They will have common shortcuts from school to town centres; they will have found perfect places to play ball games, where they are actively discouraged from playing; they will know places that feel scary or unsafe to them that police aren’t aware of.
And yet children have told me too often that they don’t feel they are consulted when decisions are made about where new cameras or lighting are installed, or when new parks or recreation spaces are developed.
I have set out in more detail in my recent response to the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee Inquiry on Children, Young People and the Built Environment about my priorities in this space, and the additional intelligence that the Big Ambition survey results will provide.
We will be sharing what children have told us they want decision makers to do to improve their access to safe spaces and prioritise the importance of play at the end of March.
They have all have a right to rest and leisure, to engage in play and recreational activities appropriate to the age of the child and to participate freely in cultural life and the arts. We must listen to what they want and make sure politicians are listening.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/children-value-outside-spaces-to-play-in-their-local-communities/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Self-care: A care leavers journey09/02/2024 14:20:00
This week is Children’s Mental Health Week, this year’s theme is ‘My Voice Matters’.
Why listening to children really matters when it comes to mental health, from one of our Ambassadors07/02/2024 11:25:00
Thanks to Maya who is one of the Children’s Commissioner’s Ambassadors. Maya applied to become of Dame Rachel’s Ambassadors because she wanted to raise awareness about young people’s mental and physical health.
Making sure children’s voices matter this Children’s Mental Health week06/02/2024 09:20:00
At the heart of all my work as Children’s Commissioner are the voices of children. Every day my team and I hear directly from children about their experiences of home life, school, their friendships, as well as the challenges they face. I regularly visit children and young people in schools, colleges, Young Offenders Institutions, care homes and many other settings.
The Children’s Commissioner’s view on artificial intelligence (AI)05/02/2024 13:20:00
In recent years there has been a huge increase in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, both in terms of the number of products available on the market and their use by consumers.
New statistics on Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCP) for children with special educational needs30/01/2024 09:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner I am very concerned by the latest statistics on the number of tribunals for people appealing against local authority decisions about Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCP) for children with special educational needs – which has hit an all-time high of 13,700.
New figures reveal drop in number of school absences, but attendance must remain top priority29/01/2024 12:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I am deeply concerned about the endemic levels of school absence which means that thousands of children are missing out on their right to education.
The importance of Independent Visitors for children in care22/01/2024 15:10:00
As Children’s Commissioner it is my mission to make sure that every child living away from home in care can have safe, stable and loving relationships, and for them to have someone to turn to for advice and support.
Taking a whole family approach to supporting disabled children12/01/2024 14:20:00
It has been a huge honour of mine to work with disabled children and young people to develop the report “We all have a voice”: Disabled children’s vision for change.
Ensuring smooth transitions for disabled children12/01/2024 13:25:00
There are many life transitions which are unique to children, like starting school, moving from primary to secondary school, and entering adulthood. For some disabled children, transitions may be distinct from and occur at different times to most children.