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Children’s charities cost of social care warning – LGA response
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to a new report by the Children’s Services Funding Alliance, warning that the cost of children’s social care is at a record high
“Supporting children and young people and helping them to lead happy and fulfilling lives is one of the most important jobs councils do.
“However, as this report shows, councils face significant rising and ongoing cost pressures to provide this lifeline of support, driven by increase in demand and increasing complexity of need.
“As well as calling on government to ensure councils have long-term, sustainable funding, we continue to push for a cross-government strategy for children so every child has the opportunity to thrive.”
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