Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Children’s Commissioner calls for urgent action to tackle waiting times and inequality in mental health care for children
The Children’s Commissioner’s annual report on the state of children’s mental health services highlights huge inequalities when it comes to accessing support, with some young people waiting up to 17 times longer than others depending on where they live.
- Demand for children’s mental health services continues to increase, outstripping investment
- More children with referrals began treatment in 2023-24 than the previous year – but numbers still waiting for treatment by the end of the year jumped by 50,000
- Black children, older teenagers and girls among groups most likely to be referred for mental health crises – and data exposes deep regional inequalities to treatment for all children
- New analysis reveals higher waiting times for treatment when looking at children’s direct contact with professionals only
- Children’s Commissioner calls for renewed focus and investment in children’s mental health services, through the NHS 10 Year Plan
In her fourth annual report, Dame Rachel de Souza sets out children’s experiences with mental health services in England as data from 2023-24 shows nearly 60,000 children in England were referred for being ‘in crisis’ – more than 6% of all those referred to children’s mental health services that year – and 50,000 more children with active referrals were still waiting for treatment to begin at the end of March 2024.
Releasing the analysis to mark the end of Mental Health Awareness Week, Dame Rachel has urged health professionals and politicians to put children at the heart of the forthcoming NHS 10 Year Plan – because previous research[1] by the office shows children with additional vulnerabilities are often the ones most at risk of missing out on education.
This must be backed by a drive to end regional health inequalities, improve data on children’s health and review routes to diagnosis to reduce waiting times and introduce a shared definition of health conditions accepted by professionals across England.
Yesterday’s report finds children in England awaiting treatment for mental health conditions face a mixed picture, despite real terms increases in investment in Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services (CYPMHS) and fewer referrals being closed before children receive treatment.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news/press-notice-childrens-commissioner-calls-for-urgent-action-to-tackle-waiting-times-and-inequality-in-mental-health-care-for-children/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the Report Stage of the Assisted Dying Bill19/05/2025 09:20:00
My greatest privilege as Children’s Commissioner is to listen to children and amplify their voices on the issues that matter most to them – both those that affect them directly, and those that may appear at first glance to lie beyond their immediate experience.
Children need to be kept safe online, it is our responsibility to protect them12/05/2025 12:20:00
Throughout my time as Children’s Commissioner, I have heard from a million children and young people about their hopes, ambitions, and concerns.
Children’s Commissioners unite to call for equal protection for children from assault in UK01/05/2025 16:05:00
Every child in the United Kingdom must have the same protection from assault as adults, four Children’s Commissioners have united to say in a joint statement.
Press Notice: Children’s Commissioner calls for immediate ban of AI apps that enable ‘deepfake’ sexual abuse of children29/04/2025 09:20:00
The Children’s Commissioner is calling on the government to introduce a total ban on apps that use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate sexually explicit ‘deepfake’ images of children.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Ofcom’s new Children’s Safety Codes25/04/2025 13:10:00
Statement given yesterday by the Children’s Commissioner on Ofcom’s new Children’s Safety Codes.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the proposed use of pelargonic acid vanillylamide (PAVA) on children in Young Offender Institutions24/04/2025 16:10:00
As Children’s Commissioner, my top priority is for all children to be safe, happy and cared for. That must include children in prison.
Looking back at the Festival of Childhood24/04/2025 12:20:00
Earlier this month I hosted my inaugural Festival of Childhood: Our Future, Our Voice at Young V&A to celebrate the joy of childhood and outline my vision to make England the best place to grow up.
Press Notice: Most headteachers restrict mobile phones in school hours – but major new survey shows online harms still among their biggest concerns11/04/2025 09:20:00
The vast majority of schools in England have policies in place that stop children using their phones during the school day, a major new survey shows.
Press Notice: Children living in unfit housing must have voices heard, Children’s Commissioner warns as she reveals its stark impact on their GCSE success31/03/2025 10:15:00
New evidence from the Children’s Commissioner has revealed for the first time the stark relationship between frequent home moves and children’s GCSE results.