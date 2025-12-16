Children’s Commissioner
Children’s Commissioner launches recruitment for Youth Ambassadors
Today I’m launching recruitment for my third – and final – group of Youth Ambassadors. As I begin my final year as Children’s Commissioner for England in March, this cohort of Ambassadors will play a critical role in holding decision makers accountable for what we need to see happen to improve children’s lives.
It’s going to be an exciting and busy year, so I’m looking for another 16 insightful and articulate young people with a vision to change the world for the better. Among this 16 will be a diverse range of personal experiences and passion to improve children and young people’s lives. It will be the job of the Youth Ambassadors to push politicians to listen and act upon what children and young people have told me they need for a better life.
Over the past two years, my first two groups of Youth Ambassadors have talked truth to power, bringing their voices and experiences to Secretaries of State, parliamentary Select Committees, CEOs of major companies and policy makers across government. They have spoken in Parliament, learnt about government and politics and have had the opportunity to talk to the media on television, radio and online – as well as hosting my Big Conversation Podcast with interesting guests from across education, health, care and justice.
To apply, you need to live in England and be aged 16 or 17 years old in April 2025. I particularly welcome applications from young people with lived experience of the care or health system, those with a disability or additional need and those from disadvantaged backgrounds who feel their stories aren’t always represented in decisions taken by policy makers. You can find out more about the role and apply below.
