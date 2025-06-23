Children’s Commissioner launches Youth Voices Forum

As Children’s Commissioner, one of my greatest privileges is listening to children from across the country, to hear about their lives and to champion their voices.

“Listen to the voices of children and young people and involve them in decision-making processes.” – Girl, 17.

Over the last four years I have heard from a million children from across England about the issues that matter to young people, but I want to hear from even more which is why I am launching my Youth Voices Forum today.

The Youth Voices Forum is for any child across England aged over 13. Parents and people who work with children can also sign up.

Every month members of the forum will receive newsletters sharing the work of our office.

Young people and parents/carers will have the chance to take part in The Big Conversation Survey where they can tell me what they think needs to change to make England the best place to be a child.

They can also get their friends and peers to take part by having their say in The Big Conversation Survey and signing up to join the Youth Voices Forum.

These ideas feed into the policy and research work conducted by my office.

