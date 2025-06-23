Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Children’s Commissioner launches Youth Voices Forum
As Children’s Commissioner, one of my greatest privileges is listening to children from across the country, to hear about their lives and to champion their voices.
“Listen to the voices of children and young people and involve them in decision-making processes.” – Girl, 17.
Over the last four years I have heard from a million children from across England about the issues that matter to young people, but I want to hear from even more which is why I am launching my Youth Voices Forum today.
The Youth Voices Forum is for any child across England aged over 13. Parents and people who work with children can also sign up.
Every month members of the forum will receive newsletters sharing the work of our office.
Young people and parents/carers will have the chance to take part in The Big Conversation Survey where they can tell me what they think needs to change to make England the best place to be a child.
They can also get their friends and peers to take part by having their say in The Big Conversation Survey and signing up to join the Youth Voices Forum.
These ideas feed into the policy and research work conducted by my office.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news/childrens-commissioner-launches-youth-voices-forum/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Childrens Wellbeing and Schools Bill House of Lords amendment 160 ‘Sara’s Law’19/06/2025 16:20:00
“Sara Sharif died when she became invisible to local services. All the warning signs were missed – a history of domestic abuse, bruises on her body, being removed from school – because her circumstances did not warrant help or support from professionals in Surrey, despite having been known to the local authority since birth.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on national inquiry into grooming gangs17/06/2025 15:35:00
Statement given yesterday from the Children’s Commissioner on national inquiry into grooming gangs.
“We need you to protect us” – some hard truths about children’s access to pornography17/06/2025 09:20:00
The way children understand the world is being shaped by what they see online.
Children call for a say in debate: Assisted Dying Bill ‘touches our generation in important ways’13/06/2025 13:05:00
Children in England have shared their fears about the unforeseen consequences of the UK’s assisted dying bill, after the Children’s Commissioner met with clinicians in Canada about their plans to expand end of life legislation to include ‘mature minors’.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the expansion of free school meals05/06/2025 15:20:00
Statement given by the Children’s Commissioner on the expansion of free school meals.
Children’s hopes for the online world roundtable: Reflections from my Young Ambassadors27/05/2025 14:10:00
Earlier this month I co-hosted a roundtable for the major tech platforms operating in England with some of my Youth Ambassadors, where we focused on children’s hopes for the online world.
Children’s Commissioner calls for urgent action to tackle waiting times and inequality in mental health care for children19/05/2025 16:20:00
The Children’s Commissioner’s annual report on the state of children’s mental health services highlights huge inequalities when it comes to accessing support, with some young people waiting up to 17 times longer than others depending on where they live.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the Report Stage of the Assisted Dying Bill19/05/2025 09:20:00
My greatest privilege as Children’s Commissioner is to listen to children and amplify their voices on the issues that matter most to them – both those that affect them directly, and those that may appear at first glance to lie beyond their immediate experience.