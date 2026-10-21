Children's Commissioner report – LGA response

Cllr Natalie Oliver, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to the Children’s Commissioner’s report Childhood Lottery

“Every child deserves to thrive, wherever they live, and we know that there are many children all over the country who are doing just that.

“As this data shows, every area has different challenges which no single organisation can tackle alone. It is important that local partners work together to address those, and to make sure that all children and families get the support they need, when they need it.

“The Government’s plans to ‘rewire the state’ need to make sure public services have the right resources, duties and powers at the right levels, to deliver the best possible outcomes for and with their communities.”

The Childhood Lottery: The hardest places to grow up in England