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Children's Commissioner report – LGA response
Cllr Natalie Oliver, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to the Children’s Commissioner’s report Childhood Lottery
“Every child deserves to thrive, wherever they live, and we know that there are many children all over the country who are doing just that.
“As this data shows, every area has different challenges which no single organisation can tackle alone. It is important that local partners work together to address those, and to make sure that all children and families get the support they need, when they need it.
“The Government’s plans to ‘rewire the state’ need to make sure public services have the right resources, duties and powers at the right levels, to deliver the best possible outcomes for and with their communities.”
The Childhood Lottery: The hardest places to grow up in England
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WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
The NHS Alliance - NHS leaders need air cover for “inevitable difficult decisions” on maternity services21/10/2026 09:15:00
Matthew Hopkins highlights the need for political "air cover" ahead of difficult decisions about maternity services.
Covid inquiry – social care workforce was "unprepared" for pandemic - TUC20/10/2026 16:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak responded to the sixth report of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, published today (Tuesday), which finds the Covid-19 pandemic "exposed and exacerbated the underlying fragility of the adult social care workforce"
Subdued hiring strengthens case for Chancellor to reverse employer NICs threshold, says the CIPD20/10/2026 15:15:00
Neil Carberry, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, responded to today’s ONS labour market figures
Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem announcement on Market Stabilisation Charge19/10/2026 11:05:00
Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofgem's latest announcement on the Market Stabilisation Charge
The NHS Alliance responds to NHS England's single sex spaces guidance19/10/2026 10:05:00
Sir Ciarán says NHS leaders recognise the importance of ensuring that services are safe, inclusive and legally compliant for every patient and member of staff.
Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom’s Interim Review on the Universal Service Obligation19/10/2026 09:05:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responds to Ofcom’s Interim Review on the Universal Service Obligation
Opportunity is out there but local firms need ‘breathing room’ to be our engine of growth – CBI Northern Ireland16/10/2026 17:05:00
With all eyes on the forthcoming UK Budget, more than 200 businesses, politicians and other leaders joined CBI Northern Ireland at its flagship annual networking breakfast in Country Antrim to discuss growth, resilience and the opportunities presented by the Northern Ireland economy.
Audit Wales - £8.7 million of fraud, overpayment, and error outcomes from the latest National Fraud Initiative exercise in Wales16/10/2026 10:15:00
The National Fraud Initiative (NFI) is a key counter-fraud tool, using electronic data matching to help public bodies avoid financial losses and delivering various wider benefits, but there is still scope to improve how some follow up data matches and record outcomes.
The NHS Alliance comments on the latest NHS estates data16/10/2026 09:15:00
Matthew Hopkins says despite recent increased investment, trusts face huge infrastructure risks, with many patients treated in crumbling, outdated buildings.
TUC - Households have forked out £14k extra on bills since 2021 – as weak consumer spending holds back growth15/10/2026 17:20:00
The TUC has today (Thursday 15 October) called on the Chancellor to take urgent action in the Budget to bring down living costs, as spiralling household bills have left households paying £13,961 more in average bills over the last five years– or £2,792 a year.