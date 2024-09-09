Children’s Commissioner responds to new figures on children referred to mental health support for anxiety

Last week I was horrified to see the latest NHS statistics which showed that more than 500 children a day in England are being referred to mental health services for anxiety. This is more than double the rate than before the pandemic.

Official figures show in 2023-24 there were 204,526 new referrals of patients aged 17 and under where the primary cause was anxiety. In 2019-20, the year before Covid, the total was 98,953.

As Children’s Commissioner, I speak to thousands of children about their lives and concerns every week and sadly these statistics reflect what many of them tell me. Most of the children I speak to are happy but far too many are not.

That’s why these figures, while they are shocking, are not surprising, reading.

Earlier this year I published my annual Children’s Mental Health report, which showed that anxiety is the most common referral reason for mental health treatment among children.

My report also revealed that more than a quarter of a million (270,300) children and young people were still waiting for mental health support at the end of the year, after being referred to Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services (CYPMHS) in 2022-23. Waiting times proved to be a persistent issue for many children, with nearly 40,000 experiencing waits of over two years.

For children and young people, each year is a significant portion of their young lives, so we need a fresh approach that intervenes much earlier to prevent children from reaching crisis point.

A number of responses to The Big Ambition echoed this sentiment: “In my case, I was at crisis point before I was even able to speak to anyone. I waited nearly a year.” – Boy, 17, The Big Ambition.

“Early diagnosis and treatment can overall take pressure off of the NHS instead of giving psychiatric treatment to children which may not be necessary.” – Young woman, 18, The Big Ambition

“To raise a generation that is equipped for life, that is ambitious, that can change the country for the generations after us too, the government needs to deal with the appalling mental health crisis in the UK.” – Girl, 16, The Big Ambition

Children whose anxiety is serious enough to prompt a referral to mental health services are the tip of the iceberg. There are many others not getting the support and help they need.

Fresh, long-term, preventative thinking is needed when it comes to children’s mental and emotional health and wellbeing, to create an environment – both

online and offline – where children grow up feeling happy, safe and supported.

When specialist help is needed, it’s vital that every school should have mental health support available to ensure that children can get the support they need for their mental health when and where they need it.

I would like to see new standards being introduced to ensure that no child waits longer than four weeks for a mental health assessment, and a genuine alternative to in-patient care so that no child grows up in a mental health hospital.

Responses to The Big Ambition revealed waiting lists were an issue for children and young people.

“I have struggled with my mental health for most of my life, and the time I have spent on the waiting lists is outrageous. I have even been dismissed without actually being seen.” – Child, 14, The Big Ambition

“Currently I am out of school and have been waiting for emergency mental health services for six months.” – Girl, 16, The Big Ambition

It is essential that we ensure that young people aren’t waiting for long periods after being referred to mental health services, with many of them reaching crisis point.

Children need environments where they grow up feeling happy, safe and supported, and can swiftly access the mental health support they need, when they need it.

Childhood is short and we need to make sure that young people get the help and support they need to both thrive and be happy.