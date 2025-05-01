Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Children’s Commissioners unite to call for equal protection for children from assault in UK
Every child in the United Kingdom must have the same protection from assault as adults, four Children’s Commissioners have united to say in a joint statement.
The Children’s Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, and her colleagues in Scotland, Nicola Killean, Wales, Rocio Cifuentes and Northern Ireland, Chris Quinn, have come together to intervene as the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill returns to Parliament in Westminster today.
Dame Rachel is calling for an amendment to be introduced to the Bill as it progresses through the House of Lords to remove the defence of ‘reasonable punishment’ that exists in English law and in the Children Act 2004.
Children in Scotland and Wales are already protected in law, but children in England and Northern Ireland are the only people in the United Kingdom not fully protected in law from assault.
The murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in Surrey, England, by her father, stepmother and uncle in 2023 brought the subject of physical punishment back into national attention, because her father claimed to police that the abuse he inflicted on his daughter amounted to ‘legal punishment’.
The Commissioners believe the current legal position cannot be reconciled with a society that values childhood as precious and worthy of protection – and one which has ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of a Child (UNCRC) which sets out that all physical punishment violates children’s rights to protection from violence.
Children’s Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza said:
“There is no degree of violence that should ever be acceptable in a child’s life. We still see this happening far too often with horrific consequences.
“A child should never grow up living in fear, especially from the people who are supposed to love and care for them.
“I am haunted by the words of Sara Sharif’s abusive father that he ‘legally punished her’ until she died. Let this be Sara’s legacy, that all children in the United Kingdom are given the same protection as anyone else.”
The four Commissioners are clear that every child across the UK deserves the same legal protection from assault as adults.
The Government in Westminster has confirmed it will review the evidence from Scotland and Wales before making a decision on the law – but the Commissioners are calling for urgent action now. The Children and Wellbeing Bill provides an opportunity to ensure that they do.
In their statement, the Commissioners for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said:
“As Children’s Commissioners we are united in our view that any defence in law that permits assault for the purpose of physical punishment of children is outdated and morally repugnant.”
The experience of Scotland and Wales, where children are already offered full protection from assault and violence, does not suggest any increase in parents and carers being criminalised – no loving, well-meaning parent has anything to fear from a defence to assault being removed from the law.
Equal protection from assault for children – Briefing for the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news-and-blogs/childrens-commissioners-unite-to-call-for-equal-protection-for-children-from-assault-in-uk/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Press Notice: Children’s Commissioner calls for immediate ban of AI apps that enable ‘deepfake’ sexual abuse of children29/04/2025 09:20:00
The Children’s Commissioner is calling on the government to introduce a total ban on apps that use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate sexually explicit ‘deepfake’ images of children.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Ofcom’s new Children’s Safety Codes25/04/2025 13:10:00
Statement given yesterday by the Children’s Commissioner on Ofcom’s new Children’s Safety Codes.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the proposed use of pelargonic acid vanillylamide (PAVA) on children in Young Offender Institutions24/04/2025 16:10:00
As Children’s Commissioner, my top priority is for all children to be safe, happy and cared for. That must include children in prison.
Looking back at the Festival of Childhood24/04/2025 12:20:00
Earlier this month I hosted my inaugural Festival of Childhood: Our Future, Our Voice at Young V&A to celebrate the joy of childhood and outline my vision to make England the best place to grow up.
Press Notice: Most headteachers restrict mobile phones in school hours – but major new survey shows online harms still among their biggest concerns11/04/2025 09:20:00
The vast majority of schools in England have policies in place that stop children using their phones during the school day, a major new survey shows.
Press Notice: Children living in unfit housing must have voices heard, Children’s Commissioner warns as she reveals its stark impact on their GCSE success31/03/2025 10:15:00
New evidence from the Children’s Commissioner has revealed for the first time the stark relationship between frequent home moves and children’s GCSE results.
No child should be homeless: how housing instability affects a child’s GCSE grades28/03/2025 12:20:00
Every child should have a loving, secure home, but when it comes to housing, children get a raw deal.
The power of storytelling in highlighting the reality of strip searching for young people27/03/2025 15:10:00
Back in December 2020, a 15-year-old schoolgirl was strip-searched by police officers at her school in Hackney while on her period.
Celebrating one year of The Big Ambition26/03/2025 10:20:00
It’s hard to believe, but a year has passed since I published the results of The Big Ambition survey in Parliament, a large-scale consultation with children to understand how they feel and to gain insights on their experiences of growing up in this country.