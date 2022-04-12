Children's privacy and international collaboration

John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner, is in Washington DC this week to meet with regulators, civil society, lawmakers and tech companies, as well as present the work of the ICO at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit.

Ahead of the conference, Mr Edwards spoke with the Telegraph and the Wall Street Journal about the importance of international collaboration to drive higher data protection standards, and how our Children’s code can be used as a model for regulation so children around the world are protected online.

In an op-ed in the Telegraph, Mr Edwards yesterday said:

“The digital world is borderless, and so many of the online services children access are based outside of the UK. That is one of the reasons why I’m heading to Washington this week for the biggest international gathering to help protect people’s personal information. “The more other countries require companies to protect children’s data, the more children in the UK are protected. And the UK has an opportunity to influence real change based on the world-leading code that we have developed.”

Your can read more about our Children’s code and our international work in a blog by Mr Edwards.