Children’s social care: CMA recommendations accepted by UK government

All recommendations made by the CMA to tackle issues in the children’s social care market in England have been accepted by the Department for Education.

All CMA recommendations to tackle “dysfunctional” children’s social care market accepted

Department for Education commits to ongoing programme of implementation

CMA CEO says: “This is a much-needed first step to improving the lives of vulnerable children and young people who rely on these services” The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a market study into children’s social care in March 2021 due to concerns over a lack of availability of placements and high prices.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a market study into children’s social care in March 2021 due to concerns over a lack of availability of placements and high prices.

Its final report, published in March 2022, found there is a shortage of appropriate places in children’s homes and with foster carers – meaning some children are not getting the right care from their placement. It also found that some children are being placed far away from their hometown or separated from their siblings. This shortage of places has driven up prices, meaning local authorities – who are responsible for placing children in an appropriate home – are paying higher costs, which are then picked up by taxpayers.

The CMA’s study also found that private sector investors appear to be making higher profits in England and Wales than the CMA would expect in a well-functioning and competitive market. This suggests authorities may be paying more for these services than they need to, particularly when it comes to fostering services which are often cheaper when run by local authorities.

To address the issues it found and help make sure children are properly protected, the CMA made a number of recommendations to government – all of which have today been accepted by the Department for Education (DfE) in respect of England.

As part of its wider strategy to improve the sector, the DfE has committed to implement these recommendations to ensure long-term reform, including:

Developing regional bodies to support local authorities in obtaining suitable placements for children: These bodies will be able to engage better with placement providers, such as care homes and foster agencies, to help make sure the right placements are available when and where children need them. They will also be trialled and evaluated to make sure they are fit for purpose.

Introducing a financial oversight regime: Establish an oversight regime to assess the financial health of care home providers that are most difficult to replace, and alert authorities if a failure is likely.

Reviewing regulation relating to the placement of children: Create an expert working group to review all existing legislation and regulation regarding children’s social care, and develop a common set of standards for fostering, children’s homes and supported accommodation.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive at the CMA, said:

This is a much-needed first step to improving the lives of vulnerable children and young people who rely on these services. Our recommendations, all of which have been accepted by the Department for Education, will help build a better and more supportive system. We’ll continue to work with the government to make sure these proposals deliver longstanding improvements, providing every child in care with the right home.

The CMA’s study looked at children’s social care in England, Scotland, and Wales, across which there are over 100,000 looked-after children. The current annual cost for children’s social care services is around £5.7 billion in England, £680 million in Scotland and £350 million in Wales.

The study highlighted and reflected the significant differences in the policy context for children’s social care between England, Scotland, and Wales. The Scottish Government and the Welsh Government each committed to move away from the model of for-profit provision in children’s social care, and national organisations exist in these nations to support local authorities. The CMA will continue to work with both governments as they move through their own policy reform processes.

For more information, see the Children’s social care study webpage.

Notes to editors