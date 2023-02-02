Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
Children’s social care: CMA recommendations accepted by UK government
All recommendations made by the CMA to tackle issues in the children’s social care market in England have been accepted by the Department for Education.
- All CMA recommendations to tackle “dysfunctional” children’s social care market accepted
- Department for Education commits to ongoing programme of implementation
- CMA CEO says: “This is a much-needed first step to improving the lives of vulnerable children and young people who rely on these services” The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a market study into children’s social care in March 2021 due to concerns over a lack of availability of placements and high prices.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a market study into children’s social care in March 2021 due to concerns over a lack of availability of placements and high prices.
Its final report, published in March 2022, found there is a shortage of appropriate places in children’s homes and with foster carers – meaning some children are not getting the right care from their placement. It also found that some children are being placed far away from their hometown or separated from their siblings. This shortage of places has driven up prices, meaning local authorities – who are responsible for placing children in an appropriate home – are paying higher costs, which are then picked up by taxpayers.
The CMA’s study also found that private sector investors appear to be making higher profits in England and Wales than the CMA would expect in a well-functioning and competitive market. This suggests authorities may be paying more for these services than they need to, particularly when it comes to fostering services which are often cheaper when run by local authorities.
To address the issues it found and help make sure children are properly protected, the CMA made a number of recommendations to government – all of which have today been accepted by the Department for Education (DfE) in respect of England.
As part of its wider strategy to improve the sector, the DfE has committed to implement these recommendations to ensure long-term reform, including:
- Developing regional bodies to support local authorities in obtaining suitable placements for children: These bodies will be able to engage better with placement providers, such as care homes and foster agencies, to help make sure the right placements are available when and where children need them. They will also be trialled and evaluated to make sure they are fit for purpose.
- Introducing a financial oversight regime: Establish an oversight regime to assess the financial health of care home providers that are most difficult to replace, and alert authorities if a failure is likely.
- Reviewing regulation relating to the placement of children: Create an expert working group to review all existing legislation and regulation regarding children’s social care, and develop a common set of standards for fostering, children’s homes and supported accommodation.
Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive at the CMA, said:
This is a much-needed first step to improving the lives of vulnerable children and young people who rely on these services. Our recommendations, all of which have been accepted by the Department for Education, will help build a better and more supportive system.
We’ll continue to work with the government to make sure these proposals deliver longstanding improvements, providing every child in care with the right home.
The CMA’s study looked at children’s social care in England, Scotland, and Wales, across which there are over 100,000 looked-after children. The current annual cost for children’s social care services is around £5.7 billion in England, £680 million in Scotland and £350 million in Wales.
The study highlighted and reflected the significant differences in the policy context for children’s social care between England, Scotland, and Wales. The Scottish Government and the Welsh Government each committed to move away from the model of for-profit provision in children’s social care, and national organisations exist in these nations to support local authorities. The CMA will continue to work with both governments as they move through their own policy reform processes.
For more information, see the Children’s social care study webpage.
Notes to editors
- Analysis of prices and profits is from financial data obtained from the 15 largest private providers of children’s social care across all three nations, covering the period since the financial year 2016. Our analysis covers independent providers responsible for around a fifth of placements in children’s homes and slightly over half of fostering placements.
- In England, 72% of children in care are placed in foster care, 13% in residential care such as children’s homes, and 15% in other settings including unregulated accommodation. In Scotland, 33% are in foster care, 10% in residential care and 57% in other settings (the higher percentage in other settings in Scotland reflects a broader definition of care, but excludes unregulated settings, which is not permitted in Scotland). In Wales, 70% of children are in foster care, 7% in residential care, and 23% in other settings.
- The largest proportion of children’s homes places in England and Wales are provided by the for-profit sector – around 78% in England and 77% in Wales. This compares to 35% in Scotland. Most fostering placements are provided by local authority foster carers – 64% in England, 69% in Scotland and 73% in Wales. However, a significant minority are provided by private providers (except in Scotland where for-profit provision is not permitted) and voluntary providers.
- Media queries should be directed to: press@cma.gov.uk or 020 3738 6460.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/children-s-social-care-cma-recommendations-accepted-by-uk-government
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
CMA launches grocery unit pricing review to help shoppers spot the best value for their money31/01/2023 11:15:00
The CMA is today starting a programme of work looking into unit pricing practices online and instore in the groceries sector. Unit pricing shows how much a particular product costs by weight or volume, which helps people identify best value for money.
Funeral costs lower for bereaved families following CMA order27/01/2023 14:20:00
Transparency rules are having a positive impact on the price of funeral services – a CMA report has found.
CMA to scrutinise ‘green’ claims in sales of household essentials26/01/2023 13:10:00
The CMA will examine the accuracy of ‘green’ claims made about household essentials – such as food, drink, and toiletries – to make sure shoppers are not being misled.
CMA unwinds dough deal to protect UK grocers and shoppers20/01/2023 13:20:00
Following an in-depth review, the CMA has found Cérélia’s purchase of Jus-Rol could leave UK retailers and shoppers facing higher prices and lower quality products.
Millions of customers benefit as Open Banking reaches milestone12/01/2023 14:10:00
The 6 largest banking providers in the UK have implemented fully the standards required by the CMA to deliver Open Banking, helping provide innovative services to millions of account holders, securely. The substantive completion of the Roadmap signals the start of a new phase for Open Banking.
CMA secures ESS’s offer for eligible schools to switch contracts10/01/2023 13:05:00
Following CMA intervention, ESS has offered and signed binding commitments meaning eligible schools can now apply to exit longer-term software contracts a year early.
CMA: Subsidy Advice Unit opens for business04/01/2023 14:05:00
The Subsidy Advice Unit is ready to give advice to public authorities wishing to use subsidies to deliver important public objectives.
Poultry feed deal could lead to higher costs for farmers21/12/2022 12:20:00
The anticipated joint venture between ForFarmers and Boparan could lead to farmers paying higher prices to feed their poultry, the CMA has found.