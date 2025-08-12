Children’s social care: strengthening the case for change

Each year the Children’s Commissioner shares a report of her work with Parliament, setting out how the office has supported children across its seven pillars: social care, education, family, community, jobs and skills, health and better world. Here, the office looks back at the work to advocate for children in care over the past 12 months.

The Children’s Commissioner’s office has driven forward major reforms in children’s social care, ensuring vulnerable children receive the support, protection, and opportunities they need. Through data-led research, policy interventions, and direct engagement with government and care professionals, we have strengthened the case for urgent change across the sector.

Child in Need plans

‘I was never told what the offer was, I used to ask them, what is this plan for?’ – parent

A key focus has been on examining Child in Need (CiN) plans, combining both qualitative and quantitative data to build a clearer picture of the support available to vulnerable children. Children who have child in need plans are the largest group supported by children’s social care in England. They are often highly vulnerable and face a wide variety of challenges. This largescale analysis has set the foundation for future policy recommendations. The office also published its findings on the deaths of children in need, a stark reminder of the urgent reforms required to strengthen child protection.

Read the full report, ‘What is this plan for?’

Deprivation of Liberty

“It’s like you can’t really trust anyone ‘cause you don’t wanna make a relationship you’re gonna lose” – Child formerly subject to DoL order, 14.

The office’s work on children Deprivation of Liberty (DoL) has been a major milestone. Commissioned by the Department for Education, this project allowed the Commissioner to advocate for stronger safeguards for children placed in restrictive settings – offering findings from the work to the Observer newspaper exclusively, this resulted in a prominent article on the front page highlighting the stories and voices of the young people who contributed to the research. The office used that evidence as part of an intervention in the Court of Appeal highlighting the importance of judicial oversight of decisions to deprive children of their liberty.

Read the full report, ‘Children with complex needs who are deprived of liberty’

Illegal children’s homes

“The use of these homes is a national scandal. If we wouldn’t allow it for our own children, we cannot allow it to happen for those for whom the state is the corporate parent.” – Dame Rachel de Souza

In December the office explored the use of unregistered children’s homes, shining a light on the need for safe, legal, and appropriate placements using its 2F powers to compel previously unexamined data from local authorities.

It revealed that on a single day – 1st September 2024 – 775 extremely vulnerable children were housed illegally by local authorities in England at a cost to the taxpayer of nearly £440 million. It demonstrated for the first time the national picture in England of how local authorities accommodate these children – some of whom are nursery age, as young as two.

Read the full report, ‘Illegal Children’s Homes’

Support for care leavers in higher education

“We need practical help and understanding on what to do when you move to university.” – care experienced young person

Last year, the office launched the Higher Education Handbook, a comprehensive resource for professionals working with care-experienced students. The launch event brought together key stakeholders in higher education, government, and social care to discuss how to improve opportunities for care leavers. The office also carried out care leaver training throughout the year, equipping professionals with the tools to better support young people as they navigate education, employment, and independent living.

Read the Handbook for Professionals working in Higher Education.

Border Security, Asylum and Immigration

The office was invited to give evidence to the Bill Committee on the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, reflecting its expertise in advocating for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children. Ensuring these children receive proper care, legal protections, and support has been a key priority, and the office’s work in this area continues to influence policy discussions.

Watch the Children’s Commissioner’s evidence to the committee from 12:41pm.