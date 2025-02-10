POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
|Printable version
Children”s wellbeing in schools
This POSTnote analyses evidence relating to the wellbeing of children in mainstream schools, including the impacts of low wellbeing, and types of practice for improving wellbeing.
Documents to download
Overview
In December 2024 the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill was laid before Parliament, which contained several proposals related to wellbeing in schools including on provision of breakfast clubs.
This POSTnote evaluates the role and aim of school education in wellbeing promotion, drawing on evidence from England, the UK and international contexts. It does not cover the aims of health services in preventing, managing, and supporting those with mental health difficulties.
This POSTnote examines the wellbeing of children aged 5 to 16 in mainstream schools. Education is a devolved policy. This briefing focuses primarily on education policy in England. Statistics, strategies, policy and funding refer to England, unless otherwise specified, although much of the evidence referred to has broad applicability across the UK.
There are multiple definitions of children’s wellbeing and means of measuring it. This POSTnote looks at a broad range of literature on children’s wellbeing, which have different definitions of, and ways of measuring, this concept.
Key points
- Research data for England suggests that positive wellbeing helps children to engage in learning.
- Research shows that aspects of school culture, including relationships and sense of belonging, are important for wellbeing.
- Short-term outcomes of low wellbeing can include effects on relationships and behaviour, absence from school, and lower academic achievement. Long-term outcomes can include effects on mental health and adult employment.
- More evidence is needed around approaches to improving wellbeing of children in schools, the factors underpinning the most effective approaches, and how best to measure their impact.
- Practices that may improve wellbeing include psychological, social, culture and environment-based practices, and physical health promotion. However, evidence around these practices is mixed and it is challenging for practitioners to determine which practices to implement, and how.
Documents to download
Original article link: https://post.parliament.uk/research-briefings/post-pn-0739/
|Academic Fellowships
|Upcoming work
|POST Publications
|
Latest News from
POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
AI and Mental Healthcare – ethical and regulatory considerations04/02/2025 10:05:00
This POSTnote summarises the ethical implications and regulatory considerations for deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) in mental healthcare.
Planning for net zero06/01/2025 13:05:00
This POSTnote outlines the challenges and opportunities for the English planning system and related policies to deliver net zero infrastructure and services.
6G mobile technology04/12/2024 09:25:00
6G is the next generation of mobile technology and is yet to be fully defined. How can the UK help define 6G, and develop and implement 6G technologies?
Consumer debt and mental health22/10/2024 13:05:00
This POSTnote examines the relationship between debt and mental health, alongside risk factors and policy considerations for support and interventions.
Biometric data: Misuse, use, and collation27/09/2024 09:25:00
Biometric data is a type of personal information that allows the unique identification of a person. This POSTnote outlines the benefits and risks of using biometric data in society.
Housing insecurity in the private rented sector in England: drivers and impacts20/09/2024 13:15:00
This POSTnote outlines the extent and nature of housing insecurity in the private rented sector, and outlines risk factors and impacts on tenants and landlords.
Biodiversity net gain03/09/2024 11:05:00
This POSTnote outlines the mandatory biodiversity net gain policy introduced in England in 2024 and the risks and challenges for delivering its objectives.
Trust in News Providers29/08/2024 14:15:00
This POSTnote examines trends and patterns in trust in news providers, factors associated with trust, and areas for consideration in the debate about how to improve trust.