Chilean market opens to UK pork exports
As part of the government's work to find new export destinations for UK food industry, the doors to the Chilean market are open to UK pork for the first time.
UK pork producers will be able to export to Chile for the first time, in a move estimated to be worth £20m in the first five years of trade. This follows UK pork access to Mexico and Taiwan.
The new market creates new export opportunities for the pig industry as the Government, the UK Export Certification Partnership (UKECP) and Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) continue working to develop market access opportunities as part of work to support the sector.
This builds on measures including the launch of an immediate review of fairness in supply chains in the pig sector, using powers under the Agriculture Act 2020.
Farming Minister Victoria Prentis has held various roundtables with farmers and industry representatives and spoken to the agricultural leads at the major banks to ensure that they are showing pig farmers as much flexibility as possible. The Government has additionally introduced a Private Storage Aid Scheme, Slaughter Incentive Payment Scheme, and a bespoke temporary visa scheme for pork butchers.
The UK exported £339m of pork in 2021, with over two thirds going to non-EU destinations, demonstrating the value of new markets. Chilean authorities have now opened up their market to 27 firms across the UK including those in Angus, Armagh, Wrexham and Suffolk.
Farming Minister Victoria Prentis said:
The pig sector is facing a range of challenges and we must make use of all levers available to us. That includes new export markets, and it is great to see the Chilean market open its doors to our pig producers.
This will be worth £20m over the next five years and will build on other measures we have introduced to bolster the industry.
UK Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Richard Irvine said:
It is fantastic to see another market open its doors to high quality UK produce. Gaining pork market access to Chile represents yet another success for UK Industry and strengthens our global reputation for excellence.
AHDB International Market Development Director Dr Phil Hadley said:
This announcement is the latest in a run of successful market access wins for the red meat sector and is another example of the high regard and reputation our products command overseas.
Opening the market for UK pork to Chile, following gaining access to Mexico, will provide our pig farmers and processors with another valuable market to sell their products, providing a much-needed boost for the sector in difficult times.
Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean Jonathan Knott said:
I am delighted that British pork can now enter the Chilean market for the first time, after negotiations with the Chilean authorities.
Chilean consumers will be able to enjoy even more quality British produce, and UK pork exporters will have access to this important and growing market. Another success in our campaign to lower trade barriers between our nations.
The Chile market is open to all UK exporters approved by the Chilean Authorities. Through the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland campaign, the UK government aims to raise the international profile and reputation of food and drink from across the UK and help more food and drink companies export their produce abroad.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/chilean-market-opens-to-uk-pork-exports
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
