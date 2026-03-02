Chatham House
|Printable version
China is playing the long game over Iran
EXPERT COMMENT
Beijing’s diplomatic restraint over the US’s standoff with Tehran should not be mistaken for unreliability or indifference.
Despite close ties with Tehran, China has refrained from coming out in strong support of its partner as the US continues its military build-up in the Gulf.
Amid US threats to attack Iran, Beijing has focused on encouraging diplomacy and regional security. On 24 February, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson reiterated this position, saying that ‘We hope various parties will exercise restraint and resolve differences through dialogue.’
For some, China’s ostensibly neutral emphasis on restraint and dialogue in the face of US military threats may seem like it has abandoned Tehran, reinforcing the view that it is an unreliable partner. This follows China’s inaction after the US kidnapped its close partner Nicolás Maduro and established control over Venezuela’s oil sector, in which Beijing had invested billions.
However, this is not new. China has always avoided backing Iran militarily. Beijing criticized the US and Israel’s strikes on Iran during the 12-day war in 2025 but did not provide material support to Tehran. Despite being a comprehensive strategic partner to Iran, Beijing also supported UN-led economic sanctions against Iran before the 2015 nuclear deal and has since procrastinated on injecting investment into the Iranian economy.
Instead, China sees Iran as a long game, which the US’s maximum pressure campaign may inadvertently help it win.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/02/china-playing-long-game-over-iran
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
With Iran attacks, President Trump is making the use of force the new normal – and casting aside international law02/03/2026 16:20:00
The attacks – and the assassination of Supreme Leader Khamenei – create precedents for other countries seeking to resort to force without consideration for the rule of law.
Trump’s tariff strategy is alive and well26/02/2026 13:10:00
The State of the Union showed the president’s faith in the efficacy of tariffs is undimmed – despite the adverse Supreme Court ruling.
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: Early analysis from Chatham House experts23/02/2026 15:25:00
Chatham House analysts give their Initial reactions to the Supreme Court’s tariffs ruling, its likely impact on President Donald Trump’s economic agenda, and his angry response to the ruling.
Why are Middle Eastern governments lobbying against a US attack on Iran?23/02/2026 12:20:00
Threat perceptions have changed. Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt all wish to avoid a war that would bring even more upheaval to the region.
Trump wants US energy dominance. Global markets may not agree20/02/2026 12:20:00
At first glance, the Trump administration’s energy dominance policy appears to have been a success. But shifting energy market dynamics has proven difficult.
Do AI summits work?19/02/2026 15:20:00
The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi is ambitious – but little progress on international governance is expected. Smaller and regional gatherings are a better prospect to develop the solutions the world needs.
The risks of Trump’s peace plan: Two Gazas and an annexed West Bank19/02/2026 12:20:00
Trump’s plan could doom aspirations for a unified Palestinian state. European and Arab states should pressure Washington before it’s too late.
The West vs the West at the Munich Security Conference17/02/2026 09:20:00
Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a friendlier tone to European nations, but the elephant in the room – the rupture between the US and its NATO allies – remains, says Bronwen Maddox.