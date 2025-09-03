China is using the SCO summit and Victory Day parade to showcase its vision of a new world order

EXPERT COMMENT

China is sending a clear message: it wants to reshape the world order. And it has the power to do it.

As summer winds down, Beijing has entered diplomatic high season by packing two major events into a single week: the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in the northeastern city of Tianjin and a Victory Day parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, held in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The symbolism is hard to miss. The events send a clear message – China is casting itself as the standard-bearer of a multipolar world led by the Global South, set against the Western narrative of a US-led liberal international order.

Both events are carefully staged pieces of political theatre, blending diplomatic posturing, military strength and historical narrative. And China has a dual audience in mind, aiming to boost public morale at home while projecting power and influence in its neighbourhood and beyond.

Chinese strategists have long stressed that the purpose of foreign policy is to create an external environment that is conducive to domestic economic development. This fundamental principle dates back to former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and has become the current leadership’s mantra for navigating a tumultuous international environment.

The participant countries of the two events confirm that China’s strategic focus remains Asia. With over 30 heads of states and international organizations participating, most major Asian powers are present – with the notable absence of Japan, South Korea, Singapore and the Philippines, all close US security allies.

