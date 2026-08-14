Chatham House
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China, Kimi K3 and WAICO: Can Beijing win the AI race and make the rules too?
EXPERT COMMENT
As its AI models catch up to US rivals, China wants to set the rules that govern AI use.
China has made no secret of its AI ambitions. Back in 2017, its Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan set out its goal of becoming the ‘world’s primary AI innovation centre’ by 2030.
Now, Beijing is fleshing out a crucial dimension to the plan. Backed by the technological excellence of the latest Chinese models, China is articulating a vision for what principles should underpin how AI works and how it should be governed globally.
But without the impressive AI models that have gained a broad following around the world, Beijing’s overtures to lead AI governance would lack traction. The symbiosis between its development of frontier AI models and Beijing’s governance push was on display in the run up to the launch of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) in Shanghai last month.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/08/china-kimi-k3-and-waico-can-beijing-win-ai-race-and-make-rules-too
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