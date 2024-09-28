Chatham House
|Printable version
China plans for more intense competition, whoever wins the US election
EXPERT COMMENT
The pretence of cooperation is over as Beijing prepares for America’s next president.
While the rest of the world weighs the impact of a Donald Trump or a Kamala Harris victory in November’s US presidential election, both candidates present serious challenges for China. To be sure, neither seems to want open conflict between the two powers, which could precipitate a nightmarish descent into global chaos. But Chinese decision-makers expect bitter disputes over trade, technology, and Taiwan regardless of who wins.
China is preparing for more turbulence by taking a whole-country approach to its relations with the US. That means moving beyond the realm of foreign affairs and coordinating with economic policymakers, military personnel, and technology leaders, as well as mobilizing resources across the country. Such an approach is informed by the US strategy of containment, which in recent years has included relentless efforts to maintain America’s technological supremacy, curb China’s access to the global market, and build a coalition of allies, both in Asia and elsewhere, to tackle the ‘China challenge.’
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/09/china-plans-more-intense-competition-whoever-wins-us-election
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Illicit gold is exacerbating Ethiopia’s conflicts27/09/2024 10:10:10
The contestation over gold – and its connection to transnational networks – is becoming a major driver of Ethiopia’s complex conflicts.
The three key priorities new NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte must get right26/09/2024 13:10:00
Focusing on three fundamental priorities to help safeguard European security will put NATO in a better position to tackle the many other challenges it faces.
Could Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah open the way to a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities?26/09/2024 09:20:00
Tel Aviv may believe now is the time to neutralize all immediate threats to its border, as a preliminary to long-sought strikes on Tehran’s nuclear programme.
Putin’s purging of defence ministry suggests he is preparing for a long war23/09/2024 12:20:00
Arrested officials are serving as scapegoats following battlefield failures in Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Attacks on Hezbollah pagers will not improve Israel’s situation on its border with Lebanon20/09/2024 13:10:00
Visiting Israel and the Lebanon border on Monday, I am struck by how far off peace seems, and how dangerous the confrontation with Hezbollah remains a year after 7 October.
The war in Sudan is intensifying. Coordinated pressure is needed to prevent the country’s fragmentation19/09/2024 12:20:00
International cooperation is needed to deliver civilian protection, scale up humanitarian assistance, leverage the influence of regional actors, and give Sudanese civilians a role in the peace process.
Austerity measures are on trial in Sri Lanka’s first election since its economic collapse18/09/2024 09:20:00
The economy will be the key issue for voters in Sri Lanka’s upcoming presidential election, set against a backdrop of geopolitical rivalry.
Trump’s plans invite environmental disaster. Harris takes climate change seriously, but lacks detail17/09/2024 10:10:10
The outcome of the US election is consequential for the global climate agenda, through its potential impact on environmental governance and perhaps more importantly, its consequences for global trade and tensions.