China sets out its vision for a new global order – but will it commit the resources to match its ambition?

EXPERT COMMENT

China’s new white paper on global governance highlights its balancing act between global ambitions and financial restraint.

With the world’s attention fixed on wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, Beijing last week published a sweeping statement on the future of international order. The 45-page white paper, ‘More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China’s Principles, Proposals and Actions’, appeared just as the G7 published its own prescriptions for global affairs. It signals China’s evolution from a mere participant of the existing international system to the architect of a new global order.

It would be easy to dismiss yet another long policy document from Beijing. However, the white paper is significant not because it contains revolutionary new ideas, but because it consolidates Beijing’s long-standing diplomatic themes into a coherent vision for reshaping global governance. It integrates development, security, culture, technology and institutional reform under a single conceptual framework.

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