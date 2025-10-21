China spy case shows the UK must do more to tackle Chinese espionage and influence operations

EXPERT COMMENT

China is both an important economic partner and a systemic rival to the UK. This poses a unique challenge, which demands a long-term response.

The failed prosecution of two British men accused of spying for China continues to roil Westminster, sparking recriminations against the government and concern among MPs about their privacy and security.

The case against the men was dropped last month, with the director of public prosecutions saying the British government had failed to provide sufficient evidence that China was a ‘threat to national security’. Both men – one of whom advised MPs on China policy – have consistently denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

