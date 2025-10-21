Chatham House
|Printable version
China spy case shows the UK must do more to tackle Chinese espionage and influence operations
EXPERT COMMENT
China is both an important economic partner and a systemic rival to the UK. This poses a unique challenge, which demands a long-term response.
The failed prosecution of two British men accused of spying for China continues to roil Westminster, sparking recriminations against the government and concern among MPs about their privacy and security.
The case against the men was dropped last month, with the director of public prosecutions saying the British government had failed to provide sufficient evidence that China was a ‘threat to national security’. Both men – one of whom advised MPs on China policy – have consistently denied any allegations of wrongdoing.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/10/china-spy-case-shows-uk-must-do-more-tackle-chinese-espionage-and-influence-operations
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
India is seeking to reset relations with the Taliban. But can this rapprochement last?16/10/2025 13:10:00
New Delhi has announced the reopening of its embassy in Afghanistan amid a sharp deterioration in relations between the Taliban and Pakistan.
Netanyahu’s concepts collapsed, one by one, as Trump piled on pressure: What next for his government?15/10/2025 11:20:00
With the return of hostages, the illusion of ‘total victory’ has passed. Calls for elections in Israel may grow, but Netanyahu will be keen to delay.
The Nobel Peace Prize is important for Venezuela. But there’s a long way to go before Maduro is removed14/10/2025 15:25:00
Peace prizes rarely bring about change. But recognizing Maria Corina Machado can return international focus to an intractable regional issue.
China’s new restrictions on rare earth exports send a stark warning to the West14/10/2025 09:20:00
China’s new rare earth export controls should galvanize the West to build resilience against China’s growing dominance in global manufacturing and its control over crucial supply chains.
The European Political Community can be more than an ‘unidentified political object’13/10/2025 12:20:00
The EPC is helping to forge an awareness of shared European strategic interests. It should now set itself the clear task of redesigning Europe’s strategic security architecture.
Attacks on ‘drug boats’ are pushing the US away from the consensus on the rules of international law08/10/2025 09:20:00
Self-defence, terrorism and a state of conflict have all been invoked as justification for attacks on the high seas. None are convincing.
The TikTok transfer raises worrying questions for allies like the UK07/10/2025 09:20:00
The US takeover may allay fears of Chinese influence in the US. But it sends a worrying signal to allies who are increasingly dependent on US technology.
The UN delivers a win for Haiti. Now Haiti needs a government06/10/2025 09:20:00
A new UN Security Council resolution provides hope for Haitians and the multilateral system. But the February 2026 deadline for the dissolution of Haiti’s temporary government looms.