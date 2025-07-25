Chatham House
|Printable version
China–EU summit is unlikely to improve relations amid key differences on trade and Ukraine war
EXPERT COMMENT
The Beijing summit shows that China–EU ties continue to be overshadowed by ongoing grievances.
The world is closely watching today’s China–EU summit in Beijing. Could US President Trump’s unorthodox approach to transatlantic alliances offer an opportunity to reset China’s ties with the EU and some of its member states?
For now, that seems unlikely. The meeting is meant to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties but China and Europe remain divided over trade and the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, de-risking from China remains the continent’s leitmotif.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/07/china-eu-summit-unlikely-improve-relations-amid-key-differences-trade-and-ukraine-war
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Ukraine’s government reshuffle aims to boost national resilience – and repair relations with Trump23/07/2025 09:20:00
Ukraine’s new prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, is well placed to communicate with Washington. But Zelenskyy’s government must not let wartime conditions fuel democratic backsliding at home.
After Brexit: E3. New treaty puts UK, Germany and France back at the heart of European security21/07/2025 16:20:00
Friedrich Merz’s visit to the UK only a week after that of Emmanuel Macron symbolizes a return of the E3 format – France, Germany and the UK – as the driving force of European security.
How the UK can harness the power of research for its Industrial Strategy08/07/2025 12:20:00
The government should invest R&D funding strategically in discovery science, connect regional R&D hubs into a national innovation ecosystem and collaborate with partners abroad.
Back-to-back BRICS and Quad meetings highlight India’s increasingly difficult balancing act07/07/2025 15:25:00
India’s balancing act between the West and the Global South demonstrates the agility of its foreign policy. But this act is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain in a fragmented global order.
Is China friend or foe to the UK? A government audit says: ‘It’s complicated’04/07/2025 13:20:00
Britain needs a better plan to prepare for a world of Chinese dominance. And it must be subjected to public scrutiny.
Brazil’s BRICS agenda may be hard to accomplish after the Iran–Israel war03/07/2025 15:25:00
Brazil wants to pursue an important multilateral agenda. But an expanded membership’s reaction to the war may tilt the group away from Rio’s long-standing goals.
Three key summer deadlines will reveal how Trump views the future of US power03/07/2025 12:20:00
The US will hit three self-imposed deadlines this summer: on tariffs, international organizations and the debt ceiling. Administration choices will make it clearer how President Trump sees the global order – and harder to argue that the fundamentals of US strength are undamaged.
The Middle East still fears Israel – and Iran02/07/2025 09:20:00
Trump intervened to help Israel’s military in Iran. Will he continue to let it operate freely in Gaza?