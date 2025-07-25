China–EU summit is unlikely to improve relations amid key differences on trade and Ukraine war

EXPERT COMMENT

The Beijing summit shows that China–EU ties continue to be overshadowed by ongoing grievances.

The world is closely watching today’s China–EU summit in Beijing. Could US President Trump’s unorthodox approach to transatlantic alliances offer an opportunity to reset China’s ties with the EU and some of its member states?

For now, that seems unlikely. The meeting is meant to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties but China and Europe remain divided over trade and the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, de-risking from China remains the continent’s leitmotif.

