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China’s Grey-Zone and Geoeconomic Coercion Below the Threshold of Conflict
China’s ‘war by other means’ is there to see, if Europe looks past isolated incidents.
For decades, Western planning towards China has been organised around a single dramatic contingency: a cross-Strait invasion, a formal blockade, or an explicit act of war that would trigger an equally explicit response. That contingency still matters, and nothing here argues for complacency about it. But it is increasingly the wrong place to focus all our attention.
Beijing has found something more economical which, with deniability, supports its narratives of being a stable and peaceful superpower. Below the threshold of explicit war, it can alter strategic realities incrementally: ship by ship, licence by licence, narrative by narrative, without ever crossing the threshold that would justify a decisive reaction.
An asymmetric inching strategy that never declares itself as war can nonetheless deliver much of what a war is fought to achieve: eroded sovereignty, dependent adversaries, fractured coalitions and a slow redrawing of who decides what, in contested policy areas and even geographical spaces.
China’s most consequential foreign-policy innovation is the integration of grey-zone coercion and geoeconomic leverage into a single strategy designed to change rivals' behaviour without requiring overt conflict. Each instrument is modest and deniable individually. A coast guard patrol, a withheld export licence, elite capture and a viral rumour: none is a casus belli. Applied together and patiently over a longer timeline, they shift the facts on the ground while making retaliation politically awkward or economically painful for everyone but Beijing.
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Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/chinas-grey-zone-and-geoeconomic-coercion-below-threshold-conflict
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