Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang: Foreign Secretary's statement, May 2022
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gave a statement following new evidence emerging of China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang.
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:
Today, further shocking details of China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang have emerged, which add to the already extensive body of evidence from Chinese government documents, first-hand testimony, satellite imagery and visits by our own diplomats to the region.
New evidence shows the extraordinary scale of China’s targeting of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities, including forced labour, severe restrictions on freedom of religion, the separation of parents from their children, forced birth control, and mass incarceration.
The UK stands with our international partners in calling out China’s appalling persecution of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities. We remain committed to holding China to account.
We reiterate our longstanding expectation that China grants the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights full and unfettered access to the region so that she can conduct a thorough assessment of the facts on the ground, and we are following her visit this week closely.
If such access is not forthcoming, the visit will only serve to highlight China’s attempts to hide the truth of its actions in Xinjiang.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-statement-on-xinjiang-24-may-2022
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK and Lithuania commit to closer collaboration to tackle malign regimes24/05/2022 15:05:00
The governments of the UK and Lithuania have signed a Joint Declaration in London on 100 years of bilateral relations.
UK medical aid donations to Ukraine to reach 11 million items20/05/2022 11:20:00
Latest aid deliveries will double number of medical items donated by the UK.
UK targets Russian airlines with new sanctions19/05/2022 14:22:00
New sanctions on major Russian airlines will prevent them from cashing in on their UK landing slots.
Northern Ireland Protocol: Foreign Secretary's statement, 17 May 202217/05/2022 15:05:00
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss updated the House of Commons on the government's intention to introduce legislation to make changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Foreign Secretary launches new International Development Strategy17/05/2022 13:20:00
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has set out her vision for the future of UK international development which will help address increasing global challenges.
Russia cut off from UK services04/05/2022 15:20:00
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announces ban on services exports to Russia.
Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE04/05/2022 11:15:00
Emma Logan (UK delegation to the OSCE) speaks about the impacts on civilians when critical infrastructure is damaged, including by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Growing risks to security from environmental threats and damage to critical energy infrastructure: UK statement to the OSCE27/04/2022 16:20:00
Justin Addison (UK delegation to the OSCE) highlights the potentially disastrous environmental impacts of President Putin’s unprovoked and illegal war in Ukraine.