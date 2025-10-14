Chatham House
|Printable version
China’s new restrictions on rare earth exports send a stark warning to the West
EXPERT COMMENT
China’s new rare earth export controls should galvanize the West to build resilience against China’s growing dominance in global manufacturing and its control over crucial supply chains.
Beijing’s new rules announced on Thursday stipulate that licenses will be required for the export of technologies used in rare earth mining and processing, as well as for the manufacturing of magnets, which can be used in military technologies. Crucially, any foreign firm that wants to supply rare earths produced in China or processed with Chinese technologies outside China will also need to get a license, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce.
These restrictions send a particularly powerful signal because Chinese companies control more than 90 per cent of the world’s processing capacity for rare earths.
The new rules could also give President Xi Jinping greater leverage as he prepares to meet US President Donald Trump in South Korea later this month to discuss bilateral trade frictions. The rare earths that Beijing is increasing its control over are critical to a range of technologies from electric vehicles to wind turbines and defence systems. The new restrictions on rare earths come amid a freeze by China on buying US soybeans from the autumn harvest – another instance of Beijing building leverage with Washington.
The move by Beijing refocuses attention on how China uses its influence as the world’s biggest trading nation and its dominance of manufacturing supply chains to project its power in international affairs.
China’s willingness to use its trade heft to advance geopolitical goals should make policymakers in the West wake up to the burgeoning power of China’s manufacturing supply chain and its control over certain so-called ‘chokepoint’ technologies – which it can limit access to at will.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/10/chinas-new-restrictions-rare-earth-exports-send-stark-warning-west
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The Nobel Peace Prize is important for Venezuela. But there’s a long way to go before Maduro is removed14/10/2025 15:25:00
Peace prizes rarely bring about change. But recognizing Maria Corina Machado can return international focus to an intractable regional issue.
The European Political Community can be more than an ‘unidentified political object’13/10/2025 12:20:00
The EPC is helping to forge an awareness of shared European strategic interests. It should now set itself the clear task of redesigning Europe’s strategic security architecture.
Attacks on ‘drug boats’ are pushing the US away from the consensus on the rules of international law08/10/2025 09:20:00
Self-defence, terrorism and a state of conflict have all been invoked as justification for attacks on the high seas. None are convincing.
The TikTok transfer raises worrying questions for allies like the UK07/10/2025 09:20:00
The US takeover may allay fears of Chinese influence in the US. But it sends a worrying signal to allies who are increasingly dependent on US technology.
The UN delivers a win for Haiti. Now Haiti needs a government06/10/2025 09:20:00
A new UN Security Council resolution provides hope for Haitians and the multilateral system. But the February 2026 deadline for the dissolution of Haiti’s temporary government looms.
A ‘Drone Wall’ is needed for Europe to defend against a new threat03/10/2025 13:10:00
The international reach of drones means that cooperation across Europe is essential to implement counter-drone measures against a hostile state or terrorist attacks.
Europe and Taiwan should cooperate to navigate an uncertain world03/10/2025 09:20:00
Through deeper ‘officially unofficial’ partnerships Taipei and European countries can learn from each other and build resilience in an era of US-China rivalry.
Africa must strengthen continental unity to boost its global influence02/10/2025 14:20:00
Greater representation is a necessary step for boosting Africa’s global influence, but inclusion alone is not enough. Going beyond symbolism requires stronger continental unity and strategic alignment.