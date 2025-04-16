China’s rare earth export restrictions threaten Washington’s military primacy

EXPERT COMMENT

Beijing’s ability to prevent US access to rare earths puts Washington’s long-term strategic goals at risk.

The Trump administration’s use of tariffs to escalate the trade war with China has captured global attention and pressured Beijing into tit-for-tat measures. But alongside tariffs, Beijing has deployed another economic weapon in its arsenal that could have a more powerful impact: its ability to control the global supply of rare earth minerals.

By restricting access to these critical minerals, China has the potential to do serious damage to the US defence industry and undermine the Trump administration’s wider reindustrialization ambitions. Ultimately, this could give Beijing a crucial strategic advantage in long-term US–China competition for military and technological supremacy and add to its existing manufacturing lead.

