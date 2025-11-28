China’s ‘smart authoritarianism’ has upended ideas about autocracies’ limitations. The West must cooperate to respond

EXPERT COMMENT

Beijing has consistently defied expectations to overcome the ‘King’s dilemma’ – maintaining control while fostering innovation. It presents a historic challenge.

Twenty years ago, few observers expected that China would become a serious competitor to US technological leadership. Authoritarian countries, it was argued, would be unable to foster technological innovation.

But the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has adapted, transforming China from the world’s assembly line to an innovation superpower. The result is a geopolitical and military challenge far greater than the world’s leading liberal countries ever envisioned.

