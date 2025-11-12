China’s tech advance means Western corporations must adapt to compete

EXPERT COMMENT

Western policymakers should wake up to China’s emerging tech dominance and seek to self-strengthen to withstand the disruptive power of Chinese tech giants.

China is winning the tech race against the US in almost all sectors and leaving Europe far behind. Saying this would have been controversial only a few short months ago, but such a realization is now becoming more mainstream.

Jim Farley, the CEO of US car giant Ford, warned last month: ‘They have enough [production] capacity in China with existing factories to serve the entire North American market, put us all out of business. Japan never had that, so this is a completely different level of risk for our industry.’

And Jensen Huang, CEO of the world’s most valuable company, Nvidia, had a similar take: ‘China is going to win the AI race.’

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.