China’s ‘two sessions’: What did we learn about the Chinese economy?

EXPERT COMMENT

With China’s large trade surplus likely to remain intact and the Trump administration aiming to turn the US trade deficit into a surplus, the world is facing a ‘clash of mercantilisms’.

The biggest headline from last week’s ‘two sessions’ in China – the concurrent meetings of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – was the government’s promise that GDP growth in 2025 will remain at last year’s level of ‘around 5 per cent’.

Five per cent growth does not sound too bad. Yet China’s economic reality remains less compelling than the headline suggests, and China is unlikely to provide much increase in demand for the rest of the world’s exports.

