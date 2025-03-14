Chatham House
|Printable version
China’s ‘two sessions’: What did we learn about the Chinese economy?
EXPERT COMMENT
With China’s large trade surplus likely to remain intact and the Trump administration aiming to turn the US trade deficit into a surplus, the world is facing a ‘clash of mercantilisms’.
The biggest headline from last week’s ‘two sessions’ in China – the concurrent meetings of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – was the government’s promise that GDP growth in 2025 will remain at last year’s level of ‘around 5 per cent’.
Five per cent growth does not sound too bad. Yet China’s economic reality remains less compelling than the headline suggests, and China is unlikely to provide much increase in demand for the rest of the world’s exports.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/03/chinas-two-sessions-what-did-we-learn-about-chinese-economy
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Ukraine enters a perilous phase of fighting and talking with no assured end in sight13/03/2025 12:20:00
Ukraine has agreed to a ceasefire in principle. But conflicts often intensify when a pause in fighting is being negotiated.
France should join NATO’s nuclear sharing arrangements to strengthen European deterrence13/03/2025 11:20:00
Anxieties over US threats to stop protecting the continent are prompting various proposals to reinforce Europe’s deterrence posture – but many of these have serious flaws.
Egypt’s plan for Gaza may have thwarted Trump’s ‘riviera’ for now. But its loopholes need to be fixed11/03/2025 09:20:00
US involvement is essential to a credible peace. Israel-Saudi normalization may be key to unlocking President Trump’s support for the Arab plan.
PKK leader Ocalan’s historic call to disarm could go to waste without external guarantors10/03/2025 12:20:00
Without third party mediation between Turkey and Kurdish groups, it may be difficult to overcome the many barriers that have stymied past attempts to bring about peace.
What Ukraine can teach Europe and the world about innovation in modern warfare07/03/2025 12:20:00
President Trump’s suspension of US military aid to Ukraine underscores the urgent need for Europe to absorb the lessons from Ukraine’s war.
Picking up the pieces after the Trump–Zelenskyy summit: Europe has mobilized, but the road will be bumpy06/03/2025 11:15:00
Following the extraordinary events of 28 February, Europe needs unity and resolve to defend Ukraine and help repair Kyiv’s relations with Washington.
Nigeria’s economy needs the naira to stay competitive04/03/2025 15:10:00
To secure long-term growth, the government must resist the temptation to fight inflation by letting the naira strengthen against the dollar.
First USAID closes, then UK cuts aid: what a Western retreat from foreign aid could mean04/03/2025 12:20:00
Emergency programmes are already in disarray, while in the long term, revisionist powers like China will seize chances to build influence.