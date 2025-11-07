Chloe Kelly surprises team with Lottery funding announcement

The England international made a shock appearance at Saving Souls Hub to tell them they were the recipients of National Lottery money that has been awarded via Sport England

Lioness hero Chloe Kelly surprised players at an after-school football session this week as she was in attendance to announce they would be receiving National Lottery funding.

Saving Souls Hub runs football sessions at a London school and is dedicated to promoting wellbeing through inclusive activities for girls and women.

Chloe was there to announce the organisation has been awarded £8,801 of National Lottery funding, which is being awarded via us.

The announcement is part of the National Lottery’s Because of You campaign, which showcases inspiring stories made possible by National Lottery funding, and our chief executive is delighted to see it making a difference.

“All women and girls should enjoy the physical, mental and social benefits of sport and physical activity. But the gender activity gap is stubborn, and too many are missing out,” said Simon Hayes.

“That’s why organisations like Saving Souls Hub are so important, especially for girls and women who are often overlooked and feel excluded from sport.

“We’re thrilled that Chloe Kelly, once a beneficiary herself, is inspiring the next generation by embodying just how powerful the impact of funding from National Lottery players can be.

“Since 1994, we’ve proudly awarded more than £6 billion of Lottery funding to community sport groups across the UK.”

The funding will allow Saving Souls Hub to create more inclusive, low-pressure opportunities for girls to be active, with a focus on wellbeing and bringing communities together.

It will also allow them to provide educational components aimed at boys and men, which encourage greater appreciation and support for women’s sport in a respectful and inclusive environment.

The Hub’s founder, Kerry Phillips, said they were honoured to receive the funding, which enables them to keep giving girls and women a space to bond and play football.

“This investment allows us to continue to grow our programme to ensure this space can continue building girls’ confidence, their wellbeing is nurtured, and community is strengthened,” said Kerry.

“Chloe Kelly’s surprise appearance was a powerful reminder of the impact of visibility and the importance of continued investment.

“She’s broken barriers in sport, reshaped how women's football is seen, and continues to uplift future talent.

“With the right support and funding, moments like these become truly transformative for girls like ours.”

After making the announcement, Chloe reflected on the importance of early support and the role community initiatives played in developing her own resilience and wellbeing.

“I remember when my local club received National Lottery funding to upgrade our facilities and what a huge impact that grant made on my community,” said the National Lottery ambassador.

“So, I know what a positive difference it will be for this next generation to benefit from funding, because of you – National Lottery players across the UK – and I can’t wait to watch them kick all their goals.”

Because of You, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, celebrates brilliant projects run by extraordinary people which continue to change lives every day.

More projects are set to be surprised across the community, heritage, arts and sport sectors across the next month, ahead of The National Lottery’s 31st birthday in November.

Since National Lottery funding began in 1994, more than 650,000 projects have been funded, with more than £50b raised by players.

Every week, on average, National Lottery players raise more than £30 million, which funds projects across every postcode area in the UK.

