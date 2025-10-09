ChPP applicants now able to submit anytime as transition from cycles to open approach announced

From 21 January 2026, the Association for Project Management (APM) will transition its assessment cycles for Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) applications to an ongoing results release process. This change will offer greater flexibility and improve the overall applicant experience.

This update follows a period of consultation that explored how APM can enhance the ChPP application journey and increase the efficiency of related processes.

Under the new approach, applicants will be able to submit their applications when they are ready, with results released approximately 35 working days later - similar to the model used for APM qualifications.

The final fixed submission deadline under the current system will be 20 January 2026, with results released on 25 February 2026. From 21 January onwards, applicants will no longer need to wait for a specific submission window and can apply at a time that suits them best. This change affects the operational process only; the application process, required competences, and the assessment of chartered submissions will remain unchanged.

Stage two interviews will also follow the new timeline, with results being provided approximately 35 working days after the interview.

Those with applications already under way – whether as individuals, cohorts, or mentees – should continue as planned, aiming for the 20 January deadline or choosing a submission date after 21 January that suits their needs. No current applications will be affected by this change.

APM acknowledges that structured deadlines have supported some individuals and groups in setting clear goals. As such, applicants and cohorts are encouraged to set personalised deadlines that align with their own timelines and preparation plans.

As the chartered body for the project profession, APM remains committed to upholding an accessible, rigorous, and fair standard. Further information on APM’s long-term future initiatives - unrelated to this announcement - can be found here.