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Chris McDonald named Science Minister at newly formed DBIST
Chris McDonald MP has been named the new UK Science Minister, appointed as a Minister of State at the newly formed Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (DBIST), following the arrival of Andy Burnham as Prime Minister.
Whilst the full portfolio is yet to be announced, McDonald will have oversight of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and is expected to play a key role in shaping the UK's future association with the EU's next Horizon Europe research and innovation programme.
With a new minister now in place, techUK is refreshing its Innovation Policy asks, covering everything from R&D funding to the composition of public bodies and institutions. As techUK continues to engage with senior civil servants across the new government, alongside wider stakeholders in the innovation space, we want to make sure this work reflects what matters to our members. If you'd like to feed in your views as this new ministerial relationship takes shape, please reach out to ella.shuter@techuk.org.
Chris McDonald will also hold a position in the Department for Health and Social Care as a minister of state for health, alongside his role in the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade. You can stay up to date with the latest ministerial appointments here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/chris-mcdonald-named-science-minister-at-newly-formed-dbist.html
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