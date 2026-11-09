Monday 09 Nov 2026 @ 09:20
HM Courts & Tribunals Service
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Christmas and New Year courts and tribunals opening times 2026

Details of courts and tribunals opening times over the Christmas and New Year bank holidays.

Some courts and tribunals will have different opening arrangements over the Christmas and New Year period.

The closure dates for this year are:

  • Thursday 24 December 2026
  • Friday 25 December 2026
  • Monday 28 December 2026
  • Friday 1 January 2027

On Thursday 24 December 2026, only county and family courts, Crown Courts, the High Court, Court of Appeal (Royal Courts of Justice and Rolls Building) and some tribunals will be closed. Magistrates’ courts and our Scotland tribunal offices will open on this day. In Scotland, all tribunal offices will be closed on Monday 4 January 2027.

Some magistrates’ courts will be open for remand hearings only on Saturday 26 December and Monday 28 December 2026 and Friday 1 January and Saturday 2 January 2027. 

Hearings that take place over the Christmas period may take place in person, or by video or telephone. Your hearing notice will confirm this.

Some smaller courts or hearing venues may have different opening arrangements. To check or for more information, please contact the relevant court or tribunal directly.

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/hm-courts-and-tribunals-service

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/christmas-and-new-year-courts-and-tribunals-opening-times-2026

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