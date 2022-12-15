Christmas stocking gives North East fish numbers a boost

Thousands of fish have found new homes just in time for Christmas thanks to the Environment Agency’s annual restocking programme.

Over 23,000 fish were released into the rivers and stillwaters across Tees, Wear, Tyne and Northumberland catchments, including the rivers Wear and Skerne. The fish included:

barbel

chub

tench

bream

roach

rudd

crucians

These were collected from the Environment Agency Fish Farm at Calverton in Nottingham and carefully transported using specialist equipment.

Every year, the Environment Agency’s Calverton Fish Farm breeds coarse fish for release into rivers and stillwaters across England. The work at Calverton is essential in boosting fish stocks and giving nature a helping hand in rivers and lakes. Some of these introductions are to fisheries that have suffered from pollution incidents and others are done where numbers are low.

Restocking also takes place to support the development of new fisheries in areas where there is a shortage of angling opportunities. This is part of wider efforts to expand and improve local angling resources.

The Environment Agency restock during winter because water temperatures are lower and this minimises any stress on the fish during the stocking process. Introducing the fish in November and December also allows them time to acclimatise to their new surroundings, ahead of their growing season, which begins in the spring.

Niall Cook, Environment Agency Fisheries Officer, said:

“The North East has a variety of excellent fishing opportunities and there is often a healthy amount of fish in our rivers and stillwaters, but occasionally some need a helping hand to restore stocks in the wake of an incident or decline in numbers.

“The work of our National Fish Farm is funded by income from rod licence sales, so in the lead up to Christmas it’s great to see Calverton continuing to produce strong and healthy fish needed for re-stocking and to improve our local fisheries.

“Releasing fish into our rivers and stillwaters is one of the many things we do to develop and enhance fisheries, as well as support local angling clubs. We hope the restocking will encourage people of all ages to get out and start to enjoy fishing across the North East.”

You need a rod fishing licence to fish for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line in England. Get your fishing licence now.