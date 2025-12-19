Christmas Warning: Hazardous counterfeit “plush” Anime toys among products stopped at UK Borders

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is issuing a stark warning to consumers ahead of the last shopping weekend this festive period to be on their guard against unsafe products that are entering the UK and could pose serious safety risks to shoppers.

As Christmas approaches, the demand for products dramatically increases and the UK ports and borders are working incredibly hard to intercept non-compliant goods from entering into the UK, many of which would have ended up for sale on online marketplaces and then in the hands of consumers.

Among the many products being seized at this time of year by diligent Trading Standards Officers, CTSI is issuing urgent warnings about:

cheap and counterfeit “plush” Anime ‘Dragon Slayer’ toys posing a choking hazard seized at Stansted Airport

children’s make-up sets seized in West Sussex that present a serious chemical risk as the nail varnishes included in each kit contain methylisothiazolinone, which is not permitted for use in leave-on products due to skin sensitisation concerns

officers at the Port of Felixstowe seized unsafe electrical hand-held garment steamers with risk of electric shock

decorative remote control Christmas lights with no safety assurance checks and remotes with lose button batteries posing a serious risk to children

as well as unsafe children’s dog toys and accessories, both posing serious risks to children from non-compliant button battery compartments and a risk of strangulation.

Suffolk Trading Standards’ Imports Team has successfully intercepted multiple consignments of unsafe consumer goods ahead of the festive season, preventing dangerous items from reaching UK households. These actions highlight the importance of rigorous border checks and serve as a timely reminder for consumers to remain vigilant when purchasing electrical goods and toys online.

CTSI has received reports of serious incidents involving telescopic ladders commonly used for putting up outdoor festive lights and storing decorations in lofts. Despite being advertised on online marketplaces as ‘Heavy Duty,’ some ladders have reportedly collapsed after just a few uses, causing users to fall - often from significant heights.

Many of these dangerous products highlighted were destined for sale by third-party sellers on online marketplaces, which remains a common form of shopping amongst UK consumers due to the fast delivery and convenience of shopping from home. The work of Trading Standards officers at Ports and Borders across the UK provides a vital level of protection for product safety issues, especially at this time of year when product demand is high.

Some of the important safety risks for consumers to be aware of at this time of year include:

small magnets and button/coin batteries that are easily accessed in toys and products that are appealing to children and could cause choking and harmful side effects if swallowed

danger of electric shock or fire risk from unsafe electrical products

exploding lithium-ion batteries in unsafe, DIY converted electric bikes and scooters

collapsing telescopic ladders presenting a serious risk of injuries

children’s clothing that could present strangulation risks

infant products that could cause suffocation

cosmetic products with banned ingredients and illegal medicinal substances, and skincare, haircare, makeup and nail products that haven’t been through compulsory safety assessments

John Herriman, Chief Executive at CTSI, said: “Trading Standards officers play a crucial but often unseen role at UK ports and borders. The interception of these non-compliant products demonstrates the essential work our teams do to keep unsafe goods out of the country - items that could otherwise end up under the Christmas tree, posing serious risks to loved ones.”

Richard Knight, Lead Officer for Cosmetics & Beauty at CTSI, said: “The child’s makeup set is a good example of an unsafe product that is both a toy and a regulated cosmetic product. However, the importer has clearly not had this child’s product safety assessed or checked as they should have done, as it contains a banned preservative that can sensitise the skin of adults let alone the skin of children. Often such toys and cosmetics are made speculatively in China for the export market, and too many assumptions are made by importers about their safety. Consumers this Christmas should shop carefully and not be tempted into buying cheap stocking fillers that could harm the health of children.”

Christine Heemskerk, Lead Officer for Product safety at CTSI, said: “These findings show how important it is for consumers to be very cautious when shopping online for last minute Christmas gifts, especially via social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook. If the price is too good to be true then at best you will receive shoddy goods, or in the worst-case scenario suffer a serious injury or incident.”

The Government department responsible for product safety, The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) provides the funding for Trading Standards Officers to operate at the UK ports and borders, which provides a critical service of intercepting unsafe and non-compliant products from being on sale to consumers in the UK.

OPSS, said: “OPSS continued to deliver the UK’s product safety border programme to detect, deter and disrupt unsafe and non-compliant products at the border whilst ensuring compliant products transit the border with minimum burden. We work with HMRC and Border Force, and provide risk-based, intelligence-led targeting to enable checks by local authority teams and OPSS enforcement officers. In 2024-25 targeting resulted in checks on consignments covering over 14 million goods at the border, with 2.63 million goods (19%) refused entry to the UK. These included unsafe e-bikes, toys, cosmetics, baby products and electrical products.”

Anyone unsure about the safety of products in England and Wales can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133. You can get consumer advice applying to Northern Ireland by calling Consumerline on 0300 123 6262. Consumers In Scotland should contact Consumer Advice Scotland by calling 0808 164 6000.