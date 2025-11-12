CIPD - Action needed to increase opportunities for young people as unemployment surges

Responding to yesterday’s ONS labour market figures, James Cockett, senior labour market economist for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, comments:

“Young people have been particularly hard hit by the surge in unemployment highlighted in yesterday’s statistics, suggesting employers are shying away from hiring those with more development needs because of the additional costs involved. The percentage of 18–24-year-olds unemployed for over 12 months is the highest it’s been in a decade.

“It seems no coincidence that yesterday the government announced an inquiry to tackle the number of young people who are not in education, training or employment. Whilst a positive step, any actions resulting from this may be too late for many, as time outside of the labour market early in working lives can have long term negative effects on future employment prospects and earnings.

“More immediately, the government can support the labour market by avoiding adding further costs on employers in the Budget later this month, as it’s likely young people will continue to be hardest hit by any hesitancy to hire.

“We also need the government to take stronger action to support young people in securing training and employment by introducing an Apprenticeship Guarantee for 16 to 24-year-olds. This will offer valuable training and employment opportunities for young people, providing them with the best possible start to their working lives, and has significant support from employers."

