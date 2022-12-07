WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CIPD - Almost half of employers don’t have an inclusion and diversity strategy in place, research reveals
Employers need to be focused and demonstrate a clear commitment to improving inclusion and diversity to ensure workplaces are fair for all, say the CIPD and Reed
New research from the CIPD, in partnership with Reed, highlights that just under half (47%) of employers don’t have an inclusion and diversity (I&D) strategy or action plan in place, and a quarter (25%) said their I&D activities are entirely or mostly reactive, when issues or reporting requirements emerge.
To improve workplace fairness, and demonstrate a long-term commitment to achieving real change, the CIPD and Reed are urging employers to be proactive in their approach to I&D and formalise these efforts in a strategy or action plan.
The CIPD’s Inclusion at Work 2022 report, in partnership with recruitment agency Reed, provides an overview of what UK employers are currently doing to improve inclusion and diversity in their workplaces and the practices they have found to be effective. It also highlights where more action is needed. The survey of over 2,000 UK senior decision-makers found:
- Around half of employers (48%) have either a stand-alone strategy or action plan on I&D or integrate I&D into their wider people strategy. Encouragingly, among those that do have a plan, more than three-quarters of those (76%) evaluate the effectiveness of their plans.
- A quarter of employers (25%) say their approach to I&D is entirely or mostly reactive. For example, in response to societal events like the Black Lives Matter protests or mandatory reporting requirements.
- Over a third (36%) of organisations aren’t planning to focus on any specific I&D areas over the next five years. This is a significant shift, given that only 5% of organisations said they hadn’t focused on any I&D areas in the past five years.
- The most common areas of I&D that employers have focused on in the past five years are mental health (29%), race/ethnicity (23%) and gender (21%). These remain the top three areas of focus for the next five years, but the percentages are notably smaller (21%,15% and 14% respectively).
- Only four-in-10 (38%) employers collect some form of equal opportunities monitoring data from employees and/or job applicants.
Overall, the research points to a need for organisations to take an evidence-based, proactive and strategic approach to I&D to better support individuals and improve business outcomes.
Jill Miller, senior diversity and inclusion policy adviser at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, says:
“While there’s been greater attention and gradual progress on inclusion and diversity in recent years, there’s clearly still a long way to go to create truly inclusive and fair workplaces for all. We need to see real commitment from employers to understand and address the barriers particular groups face in access to work and to progression.
“Effective action to improve equality, diversity, and inclusion requires a systemic approach across the organisation. We urge employers to be proactive and have a clear strategy or action plan in place, tailored to the organisation and workforce needs. There are simple actions that employers can take to improve inclusion, regardless of organisation size or budget. For instance, a focus on inclusive recruitment, people management, development and leadership behaviour can really help create fairer workplaces with equality of opportunity.”
Ian Nicholas, Global Managing Director at Reed, says:
“It’s clear that there’s a lot of work still to be done by businesses throughout the UK when it comes to inclusion and diversity. In the current jobs market, with many organisations crying out for talent, they can’t afford not to be as inclusive as possible and champion talent from all backgrounds.
“While this has been a hot topic for businesses, that hasn’t translated to a formal strategy for almost half. This really needs to be addressed. Until organisations start building inclusion and diversity into strategies and truly incorporating inclusive cultures, we won’t see the level of progress that’s needed. Business leaders need to embrace inclusion and diversity, and measure it more, using data to inform change throughout the organisation, identifying areas where more can be done. Without change you could see your business lagging behind, risking damaging your reputation among new and existing employees and customers.”
The Inclusion at Work 2022 report provides seven key recommendations for employers on how to create diverse and inclusive workplaces, including building a strategy or action plan, taking a long-term and data-driven approach, and enabling and giving responsibility to managers and leaders to champion inclusion and diversity.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to announcement on ambulance strike dates07/12/2022 15:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to announcements on strike dates from unions representing ambulance workers.
NHS Confederation - Health leaders welcome new Elective Recovery Taskforce - but no guarantees07/12/2022 14:25:00
Rory Deighton responds to the DHSC announcement of the Elective Recovery Taskforce to help unlock capacity in the independent sector.
UNICEF UK President, Olivia Colman, help packs humanitarian supplies for Ukraine during visit to UNICEF'S global supply and logistics hub in Copenhagen07/12/2022 13:25:00
UNICEF UK President, Olivia Colman, visited the UNICEF Global Supply and Logistics Hub in Copenhagen this week, where supplies are being shipped to Ukraine, and other humanitarian crises around the world, including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Pakistan, South Sudan and Yemen.
Ministers must support those with Long Covid, says TUC06/12/2022 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday responded to new figures published on Long Covid by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Private sector activity continued to fall in the three months to November – CBI Growth Indicator06/12/2022 12:15:00
Private sector activity fell in the three months to November (-7%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator, albeit at the slowest pace since the three months to August.
TUC: Under 21s face £2.5 billion minimum wage “pay penalty” for being young workers06/12/2022 11:05:00
The TUC recently (Friday) published new analysis which reveals 900,000 under-21s across the UK are currently being left “massively out of pocket” due to being paid a lower rate of the minimum wage.
LGA responds to Written Ministerial Statement on additional homelessness support06/12/2022 10:15:00
Cllr David Renard, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association, responded to the announcement of a £50 million top up to the Homelessness Prevention Grant for the current financial year
UNICEF appeals for US$10.3 billion emergency funding to support children affected by conflict, catastrophe and climate crises around the world06/12/2022 09:15:00
UNICEF yesterday launched a US$10.3 billion emergency funding appeal to reach more than 173 million people – including 110 million children – affected by humanitarian crises, the enduring effects of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide and the growing threat of climate-impacted severe weather events.
CIPD responds to new government plans to make flexible working a day one right for employees05/12/2022 14:20:00
The CIPD reacts to news that millions of employees will be able to request flexible working from day one of their employment
No new year cheer for UK economy with productivity and business investment weakening – CBI Economic Forecast05/12/2022 13:20:00
After a turbulent year both politically and economically, the CBI’s outlook for the economy strikes a somber tone as we go into 2023. The Prime Minister and Chancellor have stabilized financial markets but must act to boost long-term growth according to the latest CBI economic forecast