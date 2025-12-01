CIPD - Employment rights amendment welcomed

Joint statement from the six organisations involved in tripartite discussions with the Government as it agrees to a six-month qualifying period for unfair dismissal in the Employment Rights Bill

Joint statement from:

British Chambers of Commerce

CIPD

Confederation of British Industry

Federation of Small Businesses

Recruitment and Employment Confederation

Small Business Britain

Reacting to the news that the Government has agreed to a six-month qualifying period for unfair dismissal in the Employment Rights Bill, the six business groups involved in tripartite discussions, said:

“Businesses will be relieved that the Government has agreed to a key amendment to the Employment Rights Bill which can pave the way to its initial acceptance.

“We welcomed this chance to hold meaningful dialogue and believe the constructive nature of our discussions can be a template to resolve outstanding issues.

“Businesses have always been clear that making the Employment Rights Bill work would take business, trade unions and government working together to find a landing zone for these major policy changes.

“This agreement keeps a qualifying period that is simple, meaningful, and understood within existing legislation. It is crucial for businesses confidence to hire and to support employment, at the same time as protecting workers.

“This change addresses the key problem that must be sorted in primary legislation. It shows that dialogue works and is a model for how to consider the important questions that need answering in regulations before new rules come into force.

“Businesses will still have concerns about many of the powers contained in this Bill. This includes guaranteed hours contracts, seasonal and temporary workers and thresholds for industrial action.

“We remain committed to working with government and unions to dealing with this in the necessary secondary legislation to implement the Bill. We must ensure that it supports opportunity for workers while avoiding damage to economic growth.

“That also means agreeing guidance and support for businesses to understand and effectively implement the many changes, alongside sufficient resources for the Fair Work Agency and tribunal system.”