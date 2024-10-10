CIPD - Employment Rights Bill is a landmark moment for workers’ rights, but ongoing consultation on the details will be key

The CIPD responds to the launch of landmark workers' rights reforms today, as part of the Government's Make Work Pay plan

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, and attendee at the recent ‘tri-partite’ Government roundtables on the bill, said:

“Through this bill the Government has signalled a clear intent to significantly update the rights of workers across Britain as part of its ‘Make Work Pay’ and productivity and growth commitments. We share the Government’s ambition to raise employment standards and job quality, and access to work for all. Done right, these changes can improve working lives and opportunities and help drive both economic and social benefits.

“The changes being made represent the greatest shift in employment legislation in decades and there is clear recognition that there is much detail still to be worked through and this will take some time. We're pleased to see the ongoing commitment from the Government to engage with the business community to understand practicalities and some of the concerns that have been raised.

“There are many measures in the bill the CIPD and its members support, for example, the proposals to strengthen Statutory Sick Pay, improve bereavement leave and to further boost the provision of flexible working. However, removal of the unfair dismissal qualifying period and introducing instead a new statutory probationary period has raised important questions that will need to be clarified. In particular, it will be important that new probationary rules are simple for employers to implement and don’t have the effect of increasing the cost and risk of hiring and managing new staff.

“There is also recognition that how and when changes are introduced will have to be carefully managed, supported and communicated. It's a lot for businesses to absorb, and smaller businesses that don’t have dedicated HR support will particularly need time and support to work through the changes, to ensure the right outcomes for individuals and for business.

“The HR profession is going to be on the frontline of understanding and embedding these changes in organisations. We are pleased to have participated in the Government roundtables on the bill so far and will continue to be part of the consultation process. We have been engaging with our senior members across all sectors and will continue to do so to ensure the voice and expertise of the people profession inform the final design of new legislation.”

