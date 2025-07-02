WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CIPD - Employment Rights Bill roadmap welcome, but questions over enforcement and support remain
The CIPD welcomes the publication of the government's Employment Rights Bill implementation roadmap, but questions remain about the funding to deliver enforcement and support for employers
Commenting on the publication of the Employment Rights Bill implementation roadmap yesterday, Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:
"This roadmap gives greater clarity on the timelines for implementing the most significant workplace reforms in a generation. We’ve been making a strong case to government for a clear plan and the need for measures in the bill need to be phased. It’s also positive that the government has recognised the importance of further consultation on key areas still to be finalised, such as the new statutory probation period and new rights for zero hours workers.
“While we’re pleased to see this gradual phasing, employers only have nine months to prepare for changes to the statutory sick pay regime, including removing the lower earnings limit and ending the three-day waiting period. Businesses are already struggling with rising employment costs following increases to the National Living Wage and employer National Insurance contributions this year, and we'd hoped they’d be given more time to prepare for this significant change.
On the enforcement system
“It’s positive to see the government commit to ensuring the enforcement system has the capability and capacity to cope with raft of new laws. However, questions remain about the funding to deliver on this. It’s crucial that Acas receives additional resources to provide advice and guidance to help employers – particularly micro and small firms - comply with new legislation. Adequate investment here will help employers avoid costly and time-consuming employment tribunal claims and reduce pressure on the tribunal system, where waiting times are already at record levels.
“There’s also the need for a comprehensive labour market enforcement strategy which encompasses the work of the new Fair Work Agency, as well as the Equality and Human Rights Commission and the Health and Safety Executive. Additional labour market inspectors and proactive strategies to prevent unfair treatment and improve HR practices will be particularly needed in sectors where there’s greatest risk of non-compliance.
“While the publication of the roadmap marks an important step forward, much of the detail around the Bill’s implementation is still to be decided. We’ll be engaging closely with our members to ensure their expertise informs the design of the remaining measures, as well as the guidance employers need.”
