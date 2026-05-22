CIPD - Fit note reform pilots welcome, but more detail on employers’ involvement needed

The CIPD says that greater clarity is needed on how employers will be involved

In response to plans to pilot fit note reforms , Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:

“The current fit note system is not working for anyone as a way of supporting people back to work, whether that’s employees, GPs or employers. These pilots can provide useful insights that can lead to the development of a much more effective and joined up system.

“It’s encouraging to see a focus on enabling three-way conversations between patients, employers, and trained health professionals. This approach has real potential to deliver personalised adjustments and timely support to help people stay in or return to work.

“However, greater clarity is needed on how employers will be involved in practice. Employers must have a clear role and input into what support and opportunities they can realistically provide.

“We’ve long called for action to tackle long-term sickness absence and economic inactivity. This is a welcome direction of travel, but employer engagement will be key to its success.”