CIPD - Gender pay gap reporting takes in final business group

CIPD in Ireland is highlighting the impact of gender pay gap (GPG) reporting on businesses, as the third and final cohort of organisations prepares for its first deadline. Research carried out by the HR professionals’ body and Industrial Relations News in recent months showed the GPG reduced at one third (33%) of organisations which had to report on the issue last year.

The survey* also shows that among organisations required to issue a GPG report in 2024:

The GPG was unchanged in 49% in the previous 12 months

18% noted an increase in their GPG in the period

45% of organisations had yet to submit a GPG report over a month after the closing date

The GPG is defined as the difference between the average pay of males and females, and businesses with between 50 and 149 employees now join bigger organisations in using a ‘snapshot’ date in June to inform their report. The required data includes workers’ full or part time status, hourly pay, bonuses, benefits-in-kind and more. The report must also identify the size of the organisation’s gender pay gap and what it is doing to reduce or eliminate it.

In addition to the greater number of organisations reporting this year, CIPD’s Market Director Ireland Alison Hodgson explains there is a significant change to the reporting window:

“During the first few years of this system, organisations had a full six months to get the data together and submit the report. However in 2025 this has changed and is reduced to five months, so businesses and organisations need to take action as required. This means setting a snapshot date this month, June 2025, and issuing the report in November 2025

Businesses are obliged to make their gender pay gap report available on their website, however from this autumn, it’s expected that members of the public will be able to easily access the data in one place.

Alison Hodgson says the state-hosted online portal is expected to be a highly anticipated resource:

“This portal will play an important part in Ireland’s gender pay gap reporting system. It’s hoped that the portal will be searchable and easy to navigate along factors such as industries and size of the business. Current and prospective employees will be able to see how a business is addressing the issue of gender pay. We believe this transparency will encourage organisations to take more proactive action on any gaps, and allow those making positive progress to highlight their efforts”.

The CIPD in Ireland provides a wide range of resources to its members on its website, cipd.org/ie, including advice on GPG reporting.

